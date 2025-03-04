Vivid Seats Plans Q4, 2024 Full Year Earnings Call

Vivid Seats logo over whate background.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ: SEAT) plans to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, before the U.S. markets open, the Chicago-based ticket marketplace announced. Company executives will discuss the results during a webcast set for 8:30 a.m. ET that day.

The webcast, along with a replay, will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.vividseats.com.

Vivid Seats, founded in 2001, connects ticket sellers with buyers seeking live events, from concerts and sports to theater and more. The company offers one of the broadest selections of tickets in North America, and its Vivid Seats Rewards program allows fans to earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats also operates Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app, and has been recognized by Newsweek for its customer service in the ticketing space.

