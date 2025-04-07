Slayer to Play Only North American Headlining Gig with Knocked Loose, Suicidal Tendencies

Slayer will stop on the east coast this fall for a massive headlining gig.

The show is set to take place on September 20 in Hershey, Pennsylvania with support from the beatdown hardcore group Knocked Loose, as well as the thrash metal bands Suicidal Tendencies, Power Trip, Cavalera, and Exodus. WWE wrestler and metalhead Damien Priest will host the event.

Tickets for the Pennsylvania show will be available starting with a presale on Wednesday, April 9 at 10 a.m. ET with the code DANCE, followed by a general sale Friday, April 11 at 10 a.m. ET here. Fans can also score resale tickets without service fees at Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

“Last year, Slayer played only two shows, and those shows affected me like playing ‘The Big Four’ shows did,” guitarist Kerry King said in a press release. “When we played our first show last year in Chicago, I figured it was going to be great for the fans, maybe there would be some people who had never seen us play before, but the reaction was just completely overwhelming. The fans reacted to us like I’d expect them to react to the biggest band on the planet. It was amazing. So for the Hershey concert, we’ll play a Slayer show, we’ll have all of our big fire effects, and just burn everything like we used to.”

King noted that while Slayer hasn’t performed with Power Trip or Knocked Loose before, “I am well aware of them from word of mouth, and hearing their music on [SiriusXM’s] Liquid Metal” and “I’m looking forward to seeing them live.”

This marks Slayer’s second live show in the U.S. this year, following a headlining slot at Louisville’s Louder Than Life on September 18. They’re also set to perform at Black Sabbath’s final show in the UK this year, as well as a pair of one-off shows in the UK and a gig at Festival d’ete de Quebec.

Find Slayer’s full itinerary below:

07/03 – Cardiff, UK @ Blackweir Fields

07/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park

07/06 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park

07/11 – Québec City, CA @ Festival d’été de Québec

09/18 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

09/20 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium