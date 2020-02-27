NCT 127 Unveil Latest North American Tour Dates

The rising K-Pop stars behind NCT 127 are hitting the road in the U.S. once again this year on their second world tour. The...

The trek, dubbed Neo City – The Awards, kicks-off at New York City’s legendary Madison Square Garden on June 5, followed by gigs at the Infinite Energy Arena in Atlanta, Chicago’s Wintrust Arena, and San Jose’s SAP Center. They’ll appear once again at The Forum in Los Angeles before wrapping-up late June at the WAMU Theater in Seattle, Washington. The group last performed in the U.S. last spring on their Neo City – The Origin Tour.

Neo Zone, the group’s sophomore record, is due March 6. The LP follows their debut Korean record Regular-Irregular from 2018, as well as the Japanese album Awaken, which dropped last year. Neo Zone will include the single “Kick It,” as well as tracks “Boom,” “Sit Down!,” and “Elevator.” The forthcoming record comes just before their performance at this year’s Houston Rodeo on March

NCT 127 is just one of the K-Pop groups quickly rising across the states. BTS, the first group to garner attention stateside, made a splash in the music industry in 2018 after they became the first K-Pop band to play – and sell out – a U.S. stadium on tour. The band paved way for other groups including girl bands BLACKPINK, ITZY, (G)I-DLE, and TWICE, as well as boyband Monsta X and supergroup SuperM.

See NCT 127’s full list of upcoming tour dates below.

NCT 127 | Neo City – The Awards Tour 2020

6/5 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

6/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

6/15 – Chicago, Il @ Wintrust Arena

6/18 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

6/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

6/21 – Seattle, [email protected] WAMU Theater