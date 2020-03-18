Justin Bieber, The Killers Lead Thursday Onsales Lineup

Pop idols Justin Bieber and Harry Styles both lead Thursday’s list of new tickets on sale. Bieber will embark on his first tour in...

Pop idols Justin Bieber and Harry Styles both lead Thursday’s list of new tickets on sale. Bieber will embark on his first tour in years to support his latest album Changes. While the itinerary originally featured mostly stadium outings, Bieber has since downsized select dates to arenas instead. His Dallas show at American Airlines Center will release tickets in a pre-sale and to the general public tomorrow.

Harry Styles also joins the list with an international date in Auckland, New Zealand. The former One Direction singer is prepping his Love On Tour, which will hit North American arenas in the summer and end with a two-night Halloween stint at Madison Square Garden. The Killers’ Imploding The Mirage Tour makes the list yet again with several pre-sale opportunities available to fans tomorrow.

In the theater world, performances of Anastasia at Omaha’s Orpheum Theatre are on the general sale docket.

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Alabama Mystic Amphitheater Prior Lake MN 06/05/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Amos Lee W. The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta GA 09/25/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Becky G Fresno Fair Fresno CA 10/10/2020 07:00 PM OTHER Bellator Dublin 3Arena Dublin UK 10/03/2020 04:15 PM TMUK Biffy Clyro – Hospitality Experience Utilita Arena Newcastle Upon Tyne UK 09/29/2020 06:30 PM TMUK Billy Idol Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln CA 08/02/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Brothers Osborne Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton Beach NH 08/06/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Collective Soul Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton Beach NH 06/16/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Collective Soul & Better Than Ezra wih Special Guest Tonic Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park Atlanta GA 06/21/2020 07:00 PM LIVN Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with special guest Tonic Harrahs Hoosier Park Outdoor Music Center Anderson IN 06/13/2020 07:45 PM TMUSA Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with special guest Tonic The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino Mashantucket CT 07/01/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with special guest Tonic Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights MO 06/11/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Emery The Shelter Detroit MI 06/01/2020 07:00 PM LIVN Ezra Ray Heart Fresno Fair Fresno CA 10/15/2020 07:00 PM OTHER Franki Valli and the Four Seasons Fresno Fair Fresno CA 10/12/2020 07:00 PM OTHER Heather Land Bijou Theatre Knoxville TN 06/04/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Joker Live In Concert W. Aso Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta GA 06/19/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Joker Live In Concert W. Aso Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta GA 06/20/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Josh Garrels & John Mark McMillan Moore Theatre Seattle WA 09/17/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Justin Bieber American Airlines Center Dallas TX 06/28/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Ken Jeong Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Prior Lake MN 06/13/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Nutcracker Market Spring NRG Center Houston TX 04/19/2020 10:00 AM TMUSA Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton Beach NH 07/12/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA PROF – The Powderhorn Suites Tour Top Hat Missoula MT 06/03/2020 08:30 PM ETIX Slightly Stoopid Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park NJ 07/24/2020 04:00 PM TMUSA Steve Miller Band Ascend Amphitheater Nashville TN 06/23/2020 07:00 PM LIVN The Isley Brothers Fresno Fair Fresno CA 10/16/2020 07:00 PM OTHER The Killers Chase Center SAN FRANCISCO CA 08/25/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Killers Pepsi Center Denver CO 08/18/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour Banc of California Stadium Los Angeles CA 08/29/2020 07:30 PM AXS The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour Centre Bell Montreal QC 09/26/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour Toyota Center Houston TX 09/10/2020 07:30 PM OTHER The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour United Center Chicago IL 09/23/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour Chaifetz Arena St. Louis MO 09/20/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour Bridgestone Arena Nashville Predators Nashville TN 09/19/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour Bridgestone Arena Nashville TN 09/19/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour Pepsi Center Denver CO 08/19/2020 07:30 PM AXS The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra Fargo Theatre, Fargo ND Fargo ND 07/25/2020 08:00 PM ETIX Think Floyd Kalamazoo State Theatre Kalamazoo MI 05/02/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA

