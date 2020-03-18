LATEST
Justin Bieber, The Killers Lead Thursday Onsales Lineup

March 18, 2020

Pop idols Justin Bieber and Harry Styles both lead Thursday’s list of new tickets on sale. Bieber will embark on his first tour in years to support his latest album Changes. While the itinerary originally featured mostly stadium outings, Bieber has since downsized select dates to arenas instead. His Dallas show at American Airlines Center will release tickets in a pre-sale and to the general public tomorrow.

Harry Styles also joins the list with an international date in Auckland, New Zealand. The former One Direction singer is prepping his Love On Tour, which will hit North American arenas in the summer and end with a two-night Halloween stint at Madison Square Garden. The Killers’ Imploding The Mirage Tour makes the list yet again with several pre-sale opportunities available to fans tomorrow.

In the theater world, performances of Anastasia at Omaha’s Orpheum Theatre are on the general sale docket.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Thursday, March 19, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
AlabamaMystic AmphitheaterPrior LakeMN06/05/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Amos Lee W. The Atlanta Symphony OrchestraAtlanta Symphony HallAtlantaGA09/25/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Becky GFresno FairFresnoCA10/10/2020 07:00 PMOTHER
Bellator Dublin3ArenaDublinUK10/03/2020 04:15 PMTMUK
Biffy Clyro – Hospitality ExperienceUtilita ArenaNewcastle Upon TyneUK09/29/2020 06:30 PMTMUK
Billy IdolThunder Valley Casino ResortLincolnCA08/02/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Brothers OsborneHampton Beach Casino BallroomHampton BeachNH08/06/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Collective SoulHampton Beach Casino BallroomHampton BeachNH06/16/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Collective Soul & Better Than Ezra wih Special Guest TonicCadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain ParkAtlantaGA06/21/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with special guest TonicHarrahs Hoosier Park Outdoor Music CenterAndersonIN06/13/2020 07:45 PMTMUSA
Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with special guest TonicThe Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort CasinoMashantucketCT07/01/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with special guest TonicSaint Louis Music ParkMaryland HeightsMO06/11/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
EmeryThe ShelterDetroitMI06/01/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Ezra Ray HeartFresno FairFresnoCA10/15/2020 07:00 PMOTHER
Franki Valli and the Four SeasonsFresno FairFresnoCA10/12/2020 07:00 PMOTHER
Heather LandBijou TheatreKnoxvilleTN06/04/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Joker Live In Concert W. AsoAtlanta Symphony HallAtlantaGA06/19/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Joker Live In Concert W. AsoAtlanta Symphony HallAtlantaGA06/20/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Josh Garrels & John Mark McMillanMoore TheatreSeattleWA09/17/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Justin BieberAmerican Airlines CenterDallasTX06/28/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Ken JeongMystic Lake Casino HotelPrior LakeMN06/13/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Nutcracker Market SpringNRG CenterHoustonTX04/19/2020 10:00 AMTMUSA
Pat Benatar & Neil GiraldoHampton Beach Casino BallroomHampton BeachNH07/12/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
PROF – The Powderhorn Suites TourTop HatMissoulaMT06/03/2020 08:30 PMETIX
Slightly StoopidStone Pony Summer StageAsbury ParkNJ07/24/2020 04:00 PMTMUSA
Steve Miller BandAscend AmphitheaterNashvilleTN06/23/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
The Isley BrothersFresno FairFresnoCA10/16/2020 07:00 PMOTHER
The KillersChase CenterSAN FRANCISCOCA08/25/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
The KillersPepsi CenterDenverCO08/18/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
The Killers – Imploding the Mirage TourBanc of California StadiumLos AngelesCA08/29/2020 07:30 PMAXS
The Killers – Imploding the Mirage TourCentre BellMontrealQC09/26/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
The Killers – Imploding the Mirage TourToyota CenterHoustonTX09/10/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
The Killers – Imploding the Mirage TourUnited CenterChicagoIL09/23/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
The Killers – Imploding the Mirage TourChaifetz ArenaSt. LouisMO09/20/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
The Killers – Imploding the Mirage TourBridgestone Arena Nashville PredatorsNashvilleTN09/19/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
The Killers – Imploding the Mirage TourBridgestone ArenaNashvilleTN09/19/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
The Killers – Imploding the Mirage TourPepsi CenterDenverCO08/19/2020 07:30 PMAXS
The World Famous Glenn Miller OrchestraFargo Theatre, Fargo NDFargoND07/25/2020 08:00 PMETIX
Think FloydKalamazoo State TheatreKalamazooMI05/02/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA

General Onsale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
A-HaAuditorio NacionalCiudad de MéxicoDF09/22/2020 08:30 PMTMMEX
A-HAAuditorio NacionalCiudad de MéxicoDF09/22/2020 08:30 PMPreferente general de pie
AnastasiaOrpheum TheatreOmahaNE06/05/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
AnastasiaOrpheum TheatreOmahaNE06/06/2020 02:00 PMOTHER
AnastasiaOrpheum TheatreOmahaNE06/06/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
AnastasiaOrpheum TheatreOmahaNE06/07/2020 01:00 PMOTHER
AnastasiaOrpheum TheatreOmahaNE06/07/2020 06:30 PMOTHER
AnastasiaOrpheum TheatreOmahaNE06/04/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
AnastasiaOrpheum TheatreOmahaNE06/03/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
AnastasiaOrpheum TheatreOmahaNE06/02/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
BenDeLaCreme9:30 ClubWashingtonDC06/15/2020 07:00 PMEBRITE
Bluegrass BrunchBeat KitchenChicagoIL04/18/2020 11:00 AMTWEB
Day of Show Skip the Line – Think Floyd – Good 05.02.20  OnlyKalamazoo State TheatreKalamazooMI05/02/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Dinner Under the SeaThe Maryland TheatreHagerstownMD05/01/2020 05:30 PMTMUSA
EOB9:30 ClubWashingtonDC06/11/2020 07:00 PMEBRITE
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and TwoPrincess TheatreMelbourne,IC03/20/2020 07:30 PMTMAU
Harry StylesSpark ArenaAucklandNZ11/23/2020 07:00 PMTMNZ
HindsU Street Music HallWashingtonDC06/16/2020 07:00 PMEBRITE
Hoops On The Strip 3 Day PassCriss Angel Theater at Planet HollywoodLas VegasNV03/21/2020 10:00 PMTMUSA
Jeremy Zucker9:30 ClubWashingtonDC06/14/2020 07:00 PMEBRITE
Justin BieberAmerican Airlines CenterDallasTX06/28/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Lauv ~ how im feeling world tour ~Spark ArenaAucklandNZ09/16/2020 06:45 PMTMNZ
Opera NUOVAFestival PlaceSherwood ParkAB06/19/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Parker McCollumChoctaw Grand TheaterDurantOK07/03/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Poco, Pure Prairie League and FirefallAu-Rene Theater at the Broward CenterFt LauderdaleFL08/20/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Robert Davi Sings SinatraThe SabanBeverly HillsCA10/03/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
The Killers – Imploding the Mirage TourCentre BellMontrealQC09/26/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Yaeji9:30 ClubWashingtonDC06/08/2020 07:00 PMEBRITE
