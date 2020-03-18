Justin Bieber, The Killers Lead Thursday Onsales Lineup
Pop idols Justin Bieber and Harry Styles both lead Thursday’s list of new tickets on sale. Bieber will embark on his first tour in years to support his latest album Changes. While the itinerary originally featured mostly stadium outings, Bieber has since downsized select dates to arenas instead. His Dallas show at American Airlines Center will release tickets in a pre-sale and to the general public tomorrow.
Harry Styles also joins the list with an international date in Auckland, New Zealand. The former One Direction singer is prepping his Love On Tour, which will hit North American arenas in the summer and end with a two-night Halloween stint at Madison Square Garden. The Killers’ Imploding The Mirage Tour makes the list yet again with several pre-sale opportunities available to fans tomorrow.
In the theater world, performances of Anastasia at Omaha’s Orpheum Theatre are on the general sale docket.
See the full rundown below.
*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.
Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.
Tickets On Sale — Thursday, March 19, 2020
Pre-sale
General Onsale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|A-Ha
|Auditorio Nacional
|Ciudad de México
|DF
|09/22/2020 08:30 PM
|TMMEX
|A-HA
|Auditorio Nacional
|Ciudad de México
|DF
|09/22/2020 08:30 PM
|Preferente general de pie
|Anastasia
|Orpheum Theatre
|Omaha
|NE
|06/05/2020 07:30 PM
|OTHER
|Anastasia
|Orpheum Theatre
|Omaha
|NE
|06/06/2020 02:00 PM
|OTHER
|Anastasia
|Orpheum Theatre
|Omaha
|NE
|06/06/2020 07:30 PM
|OTHER
|Anastasia
|Orpheum Theatre
|Omaha
|NE
|06/07/2020 01:00 PM
|OTHER
|Anastasia
|Orpheum Theatre
|Omaha
|NE
|06/07/2020 06:30 PM
|OTHER
|Anastasia
|Orpheum Theatre
|Omaha
|NE
|06/04/2020 07:30 PM
|OTHER
|Anastasia
|Orpheum Theatre
|Omaha
|NE
|06/03/2020 07:30 PM
|OTHER
|Anastasia
|Orpheum Theatre
|Omaha
|NE
|06/02/2020 07:30 PM
|OTHER
|BenDeLaCreme
|9:30 Club
|Washington
|DC
|06/15/2020 07:00 PM
|EBRITE
|Bluegrass Brunch
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago
|IL
|04/18/2020 11:00 AM
|TWEB
|Day of Show Skip the Line – Think Floyd – Good 05.02.20 Only
|Kalamazoo State Theatre
|Kalamazoo
|MI
|05/02/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Dinner Under the Sea
|The Maryland Theatre
|Hagerstown
|MD
|05/01/2020 05:30 PM
|TMUSA
|EOB
|9:30 Club
|Washington
|DC
|06/11/2020 07:00 PM
|EBRITE
|Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and Two
|Princess Theatre
|Melbourne,
|IC
|03/20/2020 07:30 PM
|TMAU
|Harry Styles
|Spark Arena
|Auckland
|NZ
|11/23/2020 07:00 PM
|TMNZ
|Hinds
|U Street Music Hall
|Washington
|DC
|06/16/2020 07:00 PM
|EBRITE
|Hoops On The Strip 3 Day Pass
|Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood
|Las Vegas
|NV
|03/21/2020 10:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Jeremy Zucker
|9:30 Club
|Washington
|DC
|06/14/2020 07:00 PM
|EBRITE
|Justin Bieber
|American Airlines Center
|Dallas
|TX
|06/28/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Lauv ~ how im feeling world tour ~
|Spark Arena
|Auckland
|NZ
|09/16/2020 06:45 PM
|TMNZ
|Opera NUOVA
|Festival Place
|Sherwood Park
|AB
|06/19/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Parker McCollum
|Choctaw Grand Theater
|Durant
|OK
|07/03/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Poco, Pure Prairie League and Firefall
|Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center
|Ft Lauderdale
|FL
|08/20/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Robert Davi Sings Sinatra
|The Saban
|Beverly Hills
|CA
|10/03/2020 09:00 PM
|TMUSA
|The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour
|Centre Bell
|Montreal
|QC
|09/26/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Yaeji
|9:30 Club
|Washington
|DC
|06/08/2020 07:00 PM
|EBRITE
