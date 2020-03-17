Lady Gaga Returns to No. 1 on Monday Best-Sellers

Lady Gaga’s summer dates claimed the top spots on Monday’s best-selling events, according to Ticket Club sales data. Gaga’s Chromatica Ball shows in Chicago,...

Lady Gaga’s summer dates claimed the top spots on Monday’s best-selling events, according to Ticket Club sales data. Gaga’s Chromatica Ball shows in Chicago, New Jersey and Boston took the top three spots. Mother Monster will also perform in Paris, London and Toronto as part of the tour. Gaga’s newest album Chromatica will drop next month.

Latin pop icons Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin took the No. 4 spot for their joint show in Houston. Garth Brooks rounded out the top 5 for his Las Vegas show this summer. Bob Dylan took two spots on Monday’s best-sellers for his concerts in Bend and Saratoga Springs. Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats will provide support for Dylan.

Broadway shows appeared on the top 20 as well amid cancellations concerning coronavirus. Broadway announced shows would be canceled through April 12, with Moulin Rouge – The Musical and To Kill A Mockingbird shows later in April each taking a best-seller spot.

Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – March 16, 2020

1. Lady Gaga (August 14, 2020 @ Wrigley Field – Chicago, IL)

2. Lady Gaga (August 19, 2020 @ MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ)

3. Lady Gaga (August 5, 2020 @ Fenway Park – Boston, MA)

4. Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (September 12, 2020 @ Toyota Center, TX)

5. Garth Brooks (August 22, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)

6. Chicago Symphony Orchestra: Edo de Waart – Itzhak Perlman Plays Mendelssohn (August 15, 2020 @ Ravinia Pavilion – Highland Park, IL)

7. Elton John (May 1, 2020 @ Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI)

8. Bob Dylan, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats & The Hot Club of Cowtown (June 4, 2020 @ Les Schwab Amphitheater – Bend, OR)

9. Chick Corea and The Spanish Heart Band & Ruben Blades (July 24, 2020 @ Ravinia Pavilion – Highland Park, IL)

10. Jimmy Buffett (July 11, 2020 @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center – Noblesville, IN)

11. Michael Buble (May 2, 2020 @ Honda Center – Anaheim, CA)

12. NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (August 6, 2020 @ Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium – Canton, OH)

13. Sting (May 1, 2020 @ The Met – Philadelphia, PA)

14. Tim McGraw (August 15, 2020 @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA)

15. Moulin Rouge – The Musical (April 22, 2020 @ Hirschfeld Theatre – New York, NY)

16. The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison & Joan Jett and the Blackhearts (June 25, 2020 @ Busch Stadium – St. Louis, MO)

17. Brad Paisley, Jordan Davis & Gabby Barrett (June 18, 2020 @ Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH)

18. The Simon & Garfunkel Story (October 9, 2020 @ Balboa Theatre – San Diego, CA)

19. Bob Dylan & Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats (July 9, 2020 @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Spring, NY)

20. To Kill a Mockingbird (April 21, 2020 @ Shubert Theatre – New York, NY)