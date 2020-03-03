Netflix Is A Joke Festival Headlines Tickets On Sale Wednesday

The star-studded Netflix Is A Joke Festival is just one event releasing tickets on Wednesday. Dave Chappelle, Sebastian Maniscalco, Ali Wong, and Jane Fonda...

The star-studded Netflix Is A Joke Festival is just one event releasing tickets on Wednesday. Dave Chappelle, Sebastian Maniscalco, Ali Wong, and Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are among performers slated for the festival. Over 30 comedy shows throughout Los Angeles are scheduled as part of the festival. Netflix Is A Joke Festival performances will go on presale tomorrow.

Several other comedians will have shows on presale tomorrow as well. Steve Martin and Martin Short are taking their show to Nashville and Louisville, while Jo Koy’s Costa Mesa performance will also go on presale. The Schitt’s Creek farewell tour will celebrate the show’s final season with several cast members and the show’s co-creators Eugene and Daniel Levy.

Tickets to a CONCACAF quarterfinals match between Los Angeles FC and Cruz Azul will go on sale Wednesday as well. LAFC bested Club León in their round of 16 match, while Azul allowed only one goal in two games to beat Portmore United.

Concerts going on sale Wednesday include Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band’s Mexico City performance and the Glenn Miller Orchestra’s Jacksonville show. A handful of Brad Paisley shows will go on presale including his Cincinnati and Albuquerque concerts. Maren Morris’ RSVP tour stops in Jacksonville and Gilford will also go on presale.

Pet Shop Boys and New Order added a second show at the Hollywood Bowl due to high demand, with presales available Wednesday. Art Garfunkel’s Boston performance will also release presales tomorrow. Six Carlos Rivera shows will go on presale as well, including his Miami Beach and New York concerts.

Additional shows on sale Friday include Tenacious D’s tour of swing states leading up the presidential election, Aventura’s Toronto concert and Candlebox’s show with their original lineup in Seattle. Check out our full breakdown of tickets on sale Wednesday below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Presales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Wednesday February 4, 2020

Presale

Event Name Venue City Event date Lister ABSOFACTO Hawthorne Theatre Portland Thursday, May 21, 2020 ETIX Brad Paisley 2020 Tour Concord Pavilion Concord Friday, May 15, 2020 LIVN CANDLEBOX -25 Years of Lucy-30 Years of Greatest Hits-Original Lineup Paramount Theatre Seattle Saturday, October 3, 2020 TMUSA Cedric The Entertainer Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Saturday, May 16, 2020 TMUSA Cedric The Entertainer Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Saturday, May 16, 2020 TMUSA Chris DElia Harrahs Resort SoCal – The Events Center Funner Saturday, July 11, 2020 TMUSA Daniel Caesar & Jessie Reyez Frost Amphitheater at Stanford Palo Alto Thursday, April 16, 2020 AXS Femme it Forward Concord Pavilion Concord Saturday, May 2, 2020 LIVN Foreign Air Brick & Mortar Music Hall San Francisco Wednesday, June 3, 2020 AXS Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons / Pacific Symphony The Pacific Amphitheatre Costa Mesa Thursday, July 16, 2020 TMUSA Jo Koy & Friends The Pacific Amphitheatre Costa Mesa Sunday, August 16, 2020 TMUSA Kevin James ilani Cowlitz Ballroom Ridgefield Sunday, May 24, 2020 TMUSA Kevin James Moore Theatre Seattle Saturday, May 23, 2020 TMUSA Lindsey Stirling Microsoft Theater Los Angeles Tuesday, July 21, 2020 AXS Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020 San Diego Civic Theatre San Diego Monday, July 20, 2020 TMUSA Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020 WAMU Theater Seattle Monday, July 13, 2020 TMUSA Monsieur PerinÃ© – Mundo Paralelo Acoustic Tour The Parish at House of Blues Anaheim Anaheim Wednesday, May 6, 2020 TMUSA Netflix Is A Joke @ Palladium Hosted By Amy Schumer Hollywood Palladium Hollywood Friday, May 1, 2020 LIVN Netflix Is A Joke @ Palladium Hosted By Jamie Foxx Hollywood Palladium Hollywood Wednesday, April 29, 2020 LIVN Netflix Is A Joke @ Palladium Hosted By Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin Hollywood Palladium Hollywood Saturday, May 2, 2020 LIVN Netflix Is A Joke @ Palladium Hosted By Martin Lawrence Hollywood Palladium Hollywood Thursday, April 30, 2020 LIVN Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: 2 Bears 1 Cave Podcast The Wiltern Los Angeles Tuesday, April 28, 2020 LIVN Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Ali Wong The Wiltern Los Angeles Thursday, April 30, 2020 LIVN Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Chappelles Hollywood Bowl Hollywood Saturday, May 2, 2020 TMUSA Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Chelsea Handler The Wiltern Los Angeles Saturday, May 2, 2020 LIVN Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Congratulations With Chris Delia Wilshire Ebell Theatre Los Angeles Wednesday, April 29, 2020 TMUSA Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Felipe Esparza The Belasco Los Angeles Wednesday, April 29, 2020 TMUSA Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Iliza Shlesinger Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles Tuesday, April 28, 2020 TMUSA Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: In Conversation with Kevin Hart Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles Sunday, May 3, 2020 TMUSA Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: India All Star Show Avalon Hollywood Thursday, April 30, 2020 TMUSA Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: India All Star Show Avalon Hollywood Thursday, April 30, 2020 TMUSA Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Jack Whitehall Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles Saturday, May 2, 2020 TMUSA Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Ken Jeong The Wiltern Los Angeles Friday, May 1, 2020 LIVN Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Los Comediantes De LatinoamÃ©rica Avalon Hollywood Wednesday, April 29, 2020 TMUSA Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Los Comediantes De LatinoamÃ©rica Avalon Hollywood Wednesday, April 29, 2020 TMUSA Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Michelle Wolf Wilshire Ebell Theatre Los Angeles Thursday, April 30, 2020 TMUSA Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Middleditch & Schwartz Wilshire Ebell Theatre Los Angeles Friday, May 1, 2020 TMUSA Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Mike Birbiglia Wilshire Ebell Theatre Los Angeles Tuesday, April 28, 2020 TMUSA Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Park Na-rae The Wiltern Los Angeles Wednesday, April 29, 2020 LIVN Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Pete Davidson & Best Friends Avalon Hollywood Tuesday, April 28, 2020 TMUSA Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Pete Davidson & Best Friends Avalon Hollywood Tuesday, April 28, 2020 TMUSA Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Schitts Creek Live Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles Friday, May 1, 2020 TMUSA Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Sebastian Maniscalco The Wiltern Los Angeles Monday, April 27, 2020 LIVN Netflix Is A Joke: The Degenerates Live Hosted By Jim Jeffries The Wiltern Los Angeles Wednesday, April 29, 2020 LIVN Netflix is a Joke Fest Presents: STAND OUT An LBGTQ+ Celebration Greek Theatre Los Angeles Friday, May 1, 2020 TMUSA Pet Shop Boys & New Order – The Unity Tour Hollywood Bowl Hollywood Saturday, October 3, 2020 TMUSA Puddles Pity Party El Rey Theatre Los Angeles Friday, May 22, 2020 AXS Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich Tour The Wiltern Los Angeles Saturday, May 2, 2020 LIVN STRFKR The Observatory North Park San Diego Thursday, June 4, 2020 TMUSA The Smokers Club Concord Pavilion Concord Saturday, May 30, 2020 LIVN Train Vina Robles Amphitheatre Paso Robles Friday, June 5, 2020 TMUSA Touchdown Atlantic 2020 Huskies Stadium Halifax Saturday, July 25, 2020 TMUSA Dennis Quaid and the Sharks Access at Aliante Casino & Hotel North Las Vegas Saturday, June 27, 2020 TMUSA Slaughter & Kix Cannery Hotel and Casino Las Vegas Friday, July 3, 2020 TMUSA Jeff Waynes Musical Version of The War of The Worlds Manchester Arena Manchester Friday, April 9, 2021 TMUK Jeff Waynes Musical Version of The War of The Worlds Bournemouth International Centre Bournemouth Tuesday, April 6, 2021 TMUK Jeff Waynes Musical Version of The War of The Worlds Bournemouth International Centre Bournemouth Wednesday, April 7, 2021 TMUK Jeff Waynes Musical Version of The War of The Worlds The Brighton Centre Brighton Monday, April 5, 2021 TMUK Jeff Waynes Musical Version of The War of The Worlds The Brighton Centre Brighton Monday, April 5, 2021 TMUK Jeff Waynes The War Of The Worlds – VIP Utilita Arena Newcastle Upon Tyne Thursday, April 15, 2021 TMUK Jeff Waynes The War Of The Worlds – VIP Manchester Arena Manchester Friday, April 9, 2021 TMUK Jeff Waynes The War Of The Worlds – VIP The Brighton Centre Brighton Monday, April 5, 2021 TMUK Jeff Waynes The War Of The Worlds – VIP The Brighton Centre Brighton Monday, April 5, 2021 TMUK Ricky Gervais – Supernature 3Arena Dublin Friday, May 29, 2020 TMUK The Stylistics O2 City Hall, Newcastle Newcastle Upon Tyne Friday, November 20, 2020 TMUK Almost Queen A Tribute to Queen Freddie Mercurys Birthday Celebration Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park Saturday, September 5, 2020 TMUSA Arkells – The Rally Tim Hortons Field Hamilton Saturday, June 20, 2020 TMUSA Art Garfunkel Berklee Performance Center Boston Friday, April 17, 2020 ETIX Assembly of Dust Blue Ocean Music Hall Salisbury Thursday, July 16, 2020 TMUSA Aventura: Inmortal Scotiabank Arena Toronto Saturday, April 25, 2020 TMUSA Bethel Music The Santander Performing Arts Center Reading Tuesday, August 18, 2020 TMUSA Big & Rich Gold Strike Casino Tunica Resorts Friday, June 5, 2020 TMUSA Brad Paisley Tour 2020 Jiffy Lube Live Bristow Saturday, June 13, 2020 LIVN Brad Paisley Tour 2020 Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati Thursday, June 18, 2020 TMUSA Brett Eldredge The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino Mashantucket Saturday, June 20, 2020 TMUSA Candlebox 20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids Sunday, April 19, 2020 LIVN Carlos Rivera Terminal 5 New York Saturday, June 20, 2020 AXS Carlos Rivera The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach Saturday, June 13, 2020 LIVN Carlos Rivera Hard Rock Live Orlando Orlando Sunday, June 14, 2020 TMUSA Carlos Rivera – Guerra Tour Tabernacle presented by Cricket Wireless Atlanta Thursday, June 11, 2020 LIVN Carlos Rivera: Guerra Tour Warner Theatre Washington Sunday, June 21, 2020 LIVN Chick Corea: The Spanish Heart Quartet with special guest RubÃ©n Blades New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark Friday, August 7, 2020 TMUSA Circle Jerks Plus Special Guests Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens Bank Boston Saturday, October 3, 2020 TMUSA Classic Stones- A Tribute To The Rolling Stones Blue Ocean Music Hall Salisbury Friday, November 27, 2020 TMUSA Cold War Kids College Street Music Hall New Haven Thursday, June 18, 2020 EBRITE Cold War Kids House of Blues Cleveland presented by Cricket Wireless Cleveland Tuesday, June 30, 2020 LIVN Dark Star Orchestra Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park Friday, August 7, 2020 TMUSA Departure Buckhead Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless Atlanta Saturday, July 11, 2020 Journey Tribute Dion St. George Theatre Staten Island Tuesday, August 11, 2020 TMUSA Eric Dalessandro St. George Theatre Staten Island Friday, June 12, 2020 TMUSA Etana At Surfside Blue Ocean Music Hall Salisbury Sunday, June 7, 2020 TMUSA Foreign Air Great Scott Allston Thursday, June 11, 2020 AXS Freddie Mcgregor At Surfside Blue Ocean Music Hall Salisbury Sunday, June 28, 2020 TMUSA Gregory Porter Carolina Theatre Durham Saturday, October 17, 2020 TMUSA Icons Of Vinyl: Tributes To Van Morrison & Steely Dan The Paramount Huntington Thursday, October 22, 2020 TMUSA Jerry Seinfeld Tivoli Theatre Chattanooga Thursday, May 28, 2020 TMUSA Law & Disorder : An Evening With Comedian Elizardi Castro Town Hall New York Saturday, June 6, 2020 TMUSA Leanne Morgan – The Big Panty Tour Center Stage Theater Atlanta Saturday, July 18, 2020 TMUSA Leanne Morgan The Big Panty Tour Clowes Memorial Hall Indianapolis Saturday, October 10, 2020 TMUSA Leanne Morgan: The Big Panty Tour Carpenter Theatre @ Dominion Energy Center Richmond Friday, July 10, 2020 ETIX Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020 Saratoga Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs Friday, July 3, 2020 LIVN Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020 Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion Boston Wednesday, July 1, 2020 LIVN Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020 Amphitheater At White River State Park Indianapolis Wednesday, August 12, 2020 LIVN Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020 Toyota Oakdale Theatre Wallingford Thursday, July 2, 2020 LIVN Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020 TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia Wednesday, August 5, 2020 TMUSA Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights Thursday, August 13, 2020 TMUSA Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020 Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta Friday, July 31, 2020 TMUSA Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020 PNC PAVILION Cincinnati Friday, August 7, 2020 TMUSA Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020 Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh Thursday, July 30, 2020 TMUSA Luke Bryan: Proud To Be Right Here 2020 XFINITY Theatre Hartford Friday, June 19, 2020 LIVN Luke Bryan: Proud To Be Right Here 2020 Atlantic City Beach Atlantic City Saturday, August 22, 2020 TMUSA MAX- The Colour Vision World Tour Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens Bank Boston Tuesday, June 2, 2020 TMUSA Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Gilford Saturday, June 6, 2020 LIVN Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour Dailys Place Jacksonville Saturday, July 25, 2020 TMUSA Mighty Mystic At Surfside Blue Ocean Music Hall Salisbury Sunday, July 5, 2020 TMUSA New Kingston At Surfside Blue Ocean Music Hall Salisbury Sunday, May 24, 2020 TMUSA Russell Peters Live The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino Mashantucket Saturday, August 15, 2020 TMUSA SAINTS AND SINNERS 2020 TOUR Big Wreck,Headstones,Moist,The Tea Party FirstOntario Centre Hamilton Monday, July 20, 2020 TMUSA STRFKR Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn Thursday, April 30, 2020 AXS Schitts Creek Casino Rama Resort Rama Saturday, June 27, 2020 TMUSA Schitts Creek: The Farewell Tour Boch Center Wang Theatre Boston Friday, July 10, 2020 TMUSA Schitts Creek: The Farewell Tour Hard Rock Live Hollywood Friday, May 22, 2020 TMUSA Schitts Creek: The Farewell Tour The Theater at MGM National Harbor National Harbor Saturday, June 6, 2020 TMUSA Soulwax Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn Friday, October 9, 2020 AXS Soulwax Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens Bank Boston Saturday, October 10, 2020 TMUSA Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park Friday, July 3, 2020 TMUSA Steve Earle & the Dukes Blue Ocean Music Hall Salisbury Thursday, June 18, 2020 TMUSA Steve Martin & Martin Short: The Funniest Show In Town At The Moment The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless Louisville Friday, June 19, 2020 LIVN TIM MCGRAW: Here on Earth Tour PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel Saturday, August 1, 2020 LIVN TIM MCGRAW: Here on Earth Tour Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC Canandaigua Thursday, July 30, 2020 TMUSA Tenacious D – The Purple Nurple Tour – Twisting Hard to the Left! Taft Theatre Cincinnati Tuesday, September 29, 2020 TMUSA Tenacious D – The Purple Nurple Tour…twisting Hard To The Left! The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia Wednesday, October 7, 2020 LIVN Tenacious D featuring Soulful Symphony Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia Sunday, October 4, 2020 TMUSA Tenacious D: The Purple Nurple Tour…twisting Hard To The Left! Kalamazoo State Theatre Kalamazoo Sunday, September 27, 2020 TMUSA Tenacious D: The Purple Nurple Tour… Twisting Hard to the Left! Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts – Moran Theater Jacksonville Friday, October 2, 2020 TMUSA Tenacious D: The Purple Nurple Tour?Twisting Hard to the Left! Radio City Music Hall New York Friday, October 9, 2020 TMUSA The Allman Betts Band Whitaker Center Harrisburg Wednesday, June 24, 2020 TMUSA The Cult – A Sonic Temple The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia Saturday, May 30, 2020 LIVN The Fab Faux Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood Saturday, June 13, 2020 TMUSA The Molly Ringwalds Buckhead Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless Atlanta Saturday, July 25, 2020 LIVN The Sounds: Things We Do For Love Tour Rough Trade NYC Brooklyn Tuesday, April 28, 2020 AXS Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood Wednesday, June 17, 2020 TMUSA Tommy London Gramercy Theatre New York Saturday, June 6, 2020 LIVN Tove Lo The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach Thursday, May 7, 2020 LIVN Tove Lo House of Blues Orlando Orlando Wednesday, May 6, 2020 LIVN Umphreys McGee Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park Friday, June 26, 2020 TMUSA Who is Jill Scott? 20th Anniversary Tour Fox Theatre Detroit Detroit Sunday, June 7, 2020 TMUSA Zoso Brighton Music Hall presented by Citizens Bank Boston Thursday, June 4, 2020 TMUSA Bethel Music Hartman Arena Park City Friday, August 14, 2020 TMUSA Bill Maher Tulsa Theater Tulsa Sunday, September 13, 2020 ETIX Bill Maher Majestic Theatre San Antonio San Antonio Saturday, September 12, 2020 TMUSA CHAD DANIELS: HONESTY HOUR Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee Friday, October 9, 2020 ETIX FESTIVAL OF LAUGHS Target Center Minneapolis Friday, October 9, 2020 AXS Jeanne Robertson Von Braun Center Concert Hall Huntsville Friday, August 14, 2020 TMUSA Jeff Dunham: Seriously Victory Theatre Evansville Wednesday, July 15, 2020 TMUSA Justin Hayward – Nights Saenger Theatre Mobile Mobile Wednesday, April 15, 2020 TMUSA Kevin James Orpheum Theater Madison Saturday, May 16, 2020 TMUSA Leanne Morgan The Pabst Theater Milwaukee Friday, October 9, 2020 ETIX Leanne Morgan Pensacola Saenger Theatre Pensacola Saturday, July 25, 2020 TMUSA Leanne Morgan Montgomery Performing Arts Centre Montgomery Friday, July 24, 2020 TMUSA Leanne Morgan: The Big Panty Tour Hoyt Sherman Place Des Moines Saturday, June 20, 2020 TMUSA Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020 Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago Monday, August 10, 2020 LIVN Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving Friday, July 24, 2020 LIVN Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020 Ascend Amphitheater Nashville Saturday, August 1, 2020 LIVN Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020 The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman Woodlands Saturday, July 25, 2020 LIVN Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020 Armory Minneapolis Thursday, June 25, 2020 TMUSA Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020 Baxter Arena Omaha Tuesday, July 7, 2020 TMUSA Marlon Wayans: Somewhere Under The Rainbow Tour Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans Saturday, May 9, 2020 LIVN Remember When Rock Was Young River City Casino & Hotel St Louis Friday, October 9, 2020 TMUSA STRFKR Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee Thursday, May 14, 2020 ETIX Steve Martin & Martin Short: The Funniest Show In Town At The Moment Grand Ole Opry House Nashville Sunday, June 21, 2020 TMUSA Styx Old National Events Plaza Evansville Wednesday, July 29, 2020 TMUSA Styx Five Flags Center Dubuque Thursday, July 9, 2020 TMUSA Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020 American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds Milwaukee Saturday, July 25, 2020 TMUSA Tenacious D: The Purple Nurple Tour…Twisting Hard to the Left! The Sylvee Madison Saturday, September 26, 2020 TMUSA Terry Fator Rialto Square Theatre Joliet Friday, October 16, 2020 TMUSA The Ruby Slippers: A Wizard Of Oz Ballet Ames Center Burnsville Friday, May 8, 2020 TMUSA The Ruby Slippers: A Wizard Of Oz Ballet Ames Center Burnsville Saturday, May 9, 2020 TMUSA The Ruby Slippers: A Wizard Of Oz Ballet Ames Center Burnsville Saturday, May 9, 2020 TMUSA The Ruby Slippers: A Wizard Of Oz Ballet Ames Center Burnsville Sunday, May 10, 2020 TMUSA Tove Lo – Sunshine Kitty Tour House of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket Wireless Dallas Sunday, May 10, 2020 LIVN WWE Smackdown Live CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha Friday, April 24, 2020 TMUSA WWE WrestleMania Redemption Brandt Centre – Evraz Place Regina Saturday, April 25, 2020 TMUSA 311 KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner Thursday, July 2, 2020 ETIX Brad Paisley Tour 2020 Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque Thursday, May 28, 2020 LIVN Carlos Rivera El Paso County Coliseum El Paso Sunday, June 7, 2020 TMUSA Chris Hadfield Presents Exploration: Where Were Going Next Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre for the Performing Arts) Toronto Friday, June 19, 2020 TMUSA Chris Hadfield Presents Exploration: Where Were Going Next National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa Tuesday, June 23, 2020 TMUSA Lindsey Stirling Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison Wednesday, July 8, 2020 AXS Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020 Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix Wednesday, July 22, 2020 LIVN Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020 Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park Grand Junction Friday, July 10, 2020 TMUSA Matchroom Boxing USA Presents: Prograis v. Hooker The Theater at MGM National Harbor National Harbor Friday, April 17, 2020 TMUSA One Night of Queen The Wilbur Boston Thursday, August 27, 2020 TMUSA Rick Riordan & Carlos Hernandez: Sal & Gabi Fix the Universe The Wilbur Boston Monday, May 4, 2020 TMUSA Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich Tour The Wilbur Boston Saturday, September 19, 2020 TMUSA STRFKR The Van Buren Phoenix Thursday, June 25, 2020 TWEB Schitts Creek The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor Windsor Friday, June 26, 2020 TMUSA Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020 Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix Friday, June 19, 2020 LIVN The Odd 1s Out: The First Sequel Book Tour w/ James Rallison Chevalier Theatre Medford Wednesday, May 27, 2020 TMUSA The Second Citys Imperfect Union The Wilbur Boston Sunday, August 30, 2020 TMUSA

General On Sale