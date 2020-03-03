Netflix Is A Joke Festival Headlines Tickets On Sale Wednesday
The star-studded Netflix Is A Joke Festival is just one event releasing tickets on Wednesday. Dave Chappelle, Sebastian Maniscalco, Ali Wong, and Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are among performers slated for the festival. Over 30 comedy shows throughout Los Angeles are scheduled as part of the festival. Netflix Is A Joke Festival performances will go on presale tomorrow.
Several other comedians will have shows on presale tomorrow as well. Steve Martin and Martin Short are taking their show to Nashville and Louisville, while Jo Koy’s Costa Mesa performance will also go on presale. The Schitt’s Creek farewell tour will celebrate the show’s final season with several cast members and the show’s co-creators Eugene and Daniel Levy.
Tickets to a CONCACAF quarterfinals match between Los Angeles FC and Cruz Azul will go on sale Wednesday as well. LAFC bested Club León in their round of 16 match, while Azul allowed only one goal in two games to beat Portmore United.
Concerts going on sale Wednesday include Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band’s Mexico City performance and the Glenn Miller Orchestra’s Jacksonville show. A handful of Brad Paisley shows will go on presale including his Cincinnati and Albuquerque concerts. Maren Morris’ RSVP tour stops in Jacksonville and Gilford will also go on presale.
Pet Shop Boys and New Order added a second show at the Hollywood Bowl due to high demand, with presales available Wednesday. Art Garfunkel’s Boston performance will also release presales tomorrow. Six Carlos Rivera shows will go on presale as well, including his Miami Beach and New York concerts.
Additional shows on sale Friday include Tenacious D’s tour of swing states leading up the presidential election, Aventura’s Toronto concert and Candlebox’s show with their original lineup in Seattle. Check out our full breakdown of tickets on sale Wednesday below.
Tickets On Sale — Wednesday February 4, 2020
Presale
|Event Name
|Venue
|City
|Event date
|Lister
|ABSOFACTO
|Hawthorne Theatre
|Portland
|Thursday, May 21, 2020
|ETIX
|Brad Paisley 2020 Tour
|Concord Pavilion
|Concord
|Friday, May 15, 2020
|LIVN
|CANDLEBOX -25 Years of Lucy-30 Years of Greatest Hits-Original Lineup
|Paramount Theatre
|Seattle
|Saturday, October 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Cedric The Entertainer
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, May 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|Cedric The Entertainer
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, May 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|Chris DElia
|Harrahs Resort SoCal – The Events Center
|Funner
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Daniel Caesar & Jessie Reyez
|Frost Amphitheater at Stanford
|Palo Alto
|Thursday, April 16, 2020
|AXS
|Femme it Forward
|Concord Pavilion
|Concord
|Saturday, May 2, 2020
|LIVN
|Foreign Air
|Brick & Mortar Music Hall
|San Francisco
|Wednesday, June 3, 2020
|AXS
|Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons / Pacific Symphony
|The Pacific Amphitheatre
|Costa Mesa
|Thursday, July 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jo Koy & Friends
|The Pacific Amphitheatre
|Costa Mesa
|Sunday, August 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kevin James
|ilani Cowlitz Ballroom
|Ridgefield
|Sunday, May 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kevin James
|Moore Theatre
|Seattle
|Saturday, May 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Lindsey Stirling
|Microsoft Theater
|Los Angeles
|Tuesday, July 21, 2020
|AXS
|Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020
|San Diego Civic Theatre
|San Diego
|Monday, July 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020
|WAMU Theater
|Seattle
|Monday, July 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Monsieur PerinÃ© – Mundo Paralelo Acoustic Tour
|The Parish at House of Blues Anaheim
|Anaheim
|Wednesday, May 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|Netflix Is A Joke @ Palladium Hosted By Amy Schumer
|Hollywood Palladium
|Hollywood
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|LIVN
|Netflix Is A Joke @ Palladium Hosted By Jamie Foxx
|Hollywood Palladium
|Hollywood
|Wednesday, April 29, 2020
|LIVN
|Netflix Is A Joke @ Palladium Hosted By Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin
|Hollywood Palladium
|Hollywood
|Saturday, May 2, 2020
|LIVN
|Netflix Is A Joke @ Palladium Hosted By Martin Lawrence
|Hollywood Palladium
|Hollywood
|Thursday, April 30, 2020
|LIVN
|Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: 2 Bears 1 Cave Podcast
|The Wiltern
|Los Angeles
|Tuesday, April 28, 2020
|LIVN
|Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Ali Wong
|The Wiltern
|Los Angeles
|Thursday, April 30, 2020
|LIVN
|Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Chappelles
|Hollywood Bowl
|Hollywood
|Saturday, May 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Chelsea Handler
|The Wiltern
|Los Angeles
|Saturday, May 2, 2020
|LIVN
|Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Congratulations With Chris Delia
|Wilshire Ebell Theatre
|Los Angeles
|Wednesday, April 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Felipe Esparza
|The Belasco
|Los Angeles
|Wednesday, April 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Iliza Shlesinger
|Orpheum Theatre
|Los Angeles
|Tuesday, April 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: In Conversation with Kevin Hart
|Orpheum Theatre
|Los Angeles
|Sunday, May 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: India All Star Show
|Avalon
|Hollywood
|Thursday, April 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: India All Star Show
|Avalon
|Hollywood
|Thursday, April 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Jack Whitehall
|Orpheum Theatre
|Los Angeles
|Saturday, May 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Ken Jeong
|The Wiltern
|Los Angeles
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|LIVN
|Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Los Comediantes De LatinoamÃ©rica
|Avalon
|Hollywood
|Wednesday, April 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Los Comediantes De LatinoamÃ©rica
|Avalon
|Hollywood
|Wednesday, April 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Michelle Wolf
|Wilshire Ebell Theatre
|Los Angeles
|Thursday, April 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Middleditch & Schwartz
|Wilshire Ebell Theatre
|Los Angeles
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Mike Birbiglia
|Wilshire Ebell Theatre
|Los Angeles
|Tuesday, April 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Park Na-rae
|The Wiltern
|Los Angeles
|Wednesday, April 29, 2020
|LIVN
|Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Pete Davidson & Best Friends
|Avalon
|Hollywood
|Tuesday, April 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Pete Davidson & Best Friends
|Avalon
|Hollywood
|Tuesday, April 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Schitts Creek Live
|Orpheum Theatre
|Los Angeles
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Sebastian Maniscalco
|The Wiltern
|Los Angeles
|Monday, April 27, 2020
|LIVN
|Netflix Is A Joke: The Degenerates Live Hosted By Jim Jeffries
|The Wiltern
|Los Angeles
|Wednesday, April 29, 2020
|LIVN
|Netflix is a Joke Fest Presents: STAND OUT An LBGTQ+ Celebration
|Greek Theatre
|Los Angeles
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Pet Shop Boys & New Order – The Unity Tour
|Hollywood Bowl
|Hollywood
|Saturday, October 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Puddles Pity Party
|El Rey Theatre
|Los Angeles
|Friday, May 22, 2020
|AXS
|Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich Tour
|The Wiltern
|Los Angeles
|Saturday, May 2, 2020
|LIVN
|STRFKR
|The Observatory North Park
|San Diego
|Thursday, June 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Smokers Club
|Concord Pavilion
|Concord
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|LIVN
|Train
|Vina Robles Amphitheatre
|Paso Robles
|Friday, June 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|Touchdown Atlantic 2020
|Huskies Stadium
|Halifax
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Dennis Quaid and the Sharks
|Access at Aliante Casino & Hotel
|North Las Vegas
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Slaughter & Kix
|Cannery Hotel and Casino
|Las Vegas
|Friday, July 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jeff Waynes Musical Version of The War of The Worlds
|Manchester Arena
|Manchester
|Friday, April 9, 2021
|TMUK
|Jeff Waynes Musical Version of The War of The Worlds
|Bournemouth International Centre
|Bournemouth
|Tuesday, April 6, 2021
|TMUK
|Jeff Waynes Musical Version of The War of The Worlds
|Bournemouth International Centre
|Bournemouth
|Wednesday, April 7, 2021
|TMUK
|Jeff Waynes Musical Version of The War of The Worlds
|The Brighton Centre
|Brighton
|Monday, April 5, 2021
|TMUK
|Jeff Waynes Musical Version of The War of The Worlds
|The Brighton Centre
|Brighton
|Monday, April 5, 2021
|TMUK
|Jeff Waynes The War Of The Worlds – VIP
|Utilita Arena
|Newcastle Upon Tyne
|Thursday, April 15, 2021
|TMUK
|Jeff Waynes The War Of The Worlds – VIP
|Manchester Arena
|Manchester
|Friday, April 9, 2021
|TMUK
|Jeff Waynes The War Of The Worlds – VIP
|The Brighton Centre
|Brighton
|Monday, April 5, 2021
|TMUK
|Jeff Waynes The War Of The Worlds – VIP
|The Brighton Centre
|Brighton
|Monday, April 5, 2021
|TMUK
|Ricky Gervais – Supernature
|3Arena
|Dublin
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|TMUK
|The Stylistics
|O2 City Hall, Newcastle
|Newcastle Upon Tyne
|Friday, November 20, 2020
|TMUK
|Almost Queen A Tribute to Queen Freddie Mercurys Birthday Celebration
|Stone Pony Summer Stage
|Asbury Park
|Saturday, September 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|Arkells – The Rally
|Tim Hortons Field
|Hamilton
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Art Garfunkel
|Berklee Performance Center
|Boston
|Friday, April 17, 2020
|ETIX
|Assembly of Dust
|Blue Ocean Music Hall
|Salisbury
|Thursday, July 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|Aventura: Inmortal
|Scotiabank Arena
|Toronto
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Bethel Music
|The Santander Performing Arts Center
|Reading
|Tuesday, August 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Big & Rich
|Gold Strike Casino
|Tunica Resorts
|Friday, June 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|Brad Paisley Tour 2020
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Bristow
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|LIVN
|Brad Paisley Tour 2020
|Riverbend Music Center
|Cincinnati
|Thursday, June 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Brett Eldredge
|The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
|Mashantucket
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Candlebox
|20 Monroe Live
|Grand Rapids
|Sunday, April 19, 2020
|LIVN
|Carlos Rivera
|Terminal 5
|New York
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|AXS
|Carlos Rivera
|The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
|Miami Beach
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|LIVN
|Carlos Rivera
|Hard Rock Live Orlando
|Orlando
|Sunday, June 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Carlos Rivera – Guerra Tour
|Tabernacle presented by Cricket Wireless
|Atlanta
|Thursday, June 11, 2020
|LIVN
|Carlos Rivera: Guerra Tour
|Warner Theatre
|Washington
|Sunday, June 21, 2020
|LIVN
|Chick Corea: The Spanish Heart Quartet with special guest RubÃ©n Blades
|New Jersey Performing Arts Center
|Newark
|Friday, August 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|Circle Jerks Plus Special Guests
|Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens Bank
|Boston
|Saturday, October 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Classic Stones- A Tribute To The Rolling Stones
|Blue Ocean Music Hall
|Salisbury
|Friday, November 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Cold War Kids
|College Street Music Hall
|New Haven
|Thursday, June 18, 2020
|EBRITE
|Cold War Kids
|House of Blues Cleveland presented by Cricket Wireless
|Cleveland
|Tuesday, June 30, 2020
|LIVN
|Dark Star Orchestra
|Stone Pony Summer Stage
|Asbury Park
|Friday, August 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|Departure
|Buckhead Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless
|Atlanta
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|Journey Tribute
|Dion
|St. George Theatre
|Staten Island
|Tuesday, August 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Eric Dalessandro
|St. George Theatre
|Staten Island
|Friday, June 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Etana At Surfside
|Blue Ocean Music Hall
|Salisbury
|Sunday, June 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|Foreign Air
|Great Scott
|Allston
|Thursday, June 11, 2020
|AXS
|Freddie Mcgregor At Surfside
|Blue Ocean Music Hall
|Salisbury
|Sunday, June 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Gregory Porter
|Carolina Theatre
|Durham
|Saturday, October 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|Icons Of Vinyl: Tributes To Van Morrison & Steely Dan
|The Paramount
|Huntington
|Thursday, October 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jerry Seinfeld
|Tivoli Theatre
|Chattanooga
|Thursday, May 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Law & Disorder : An Evening With Comedian Elizardi Castro
|Town Hall
|New York
|Saturday, June 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|Leanne Morgan – The Big Panty Tour
|Center Stage Theater
|Atlanta
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Leanne Morgan The Big Panty Tour
|Clowes Memorial Hall
|Indianapolis
|Saturday, October 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Leanne Morgan: The Big Panty Tour
|Carpenter Theatre @ Dominion Energy Center
|Richmond
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|ETIX
|Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|Saratoga Springs
|Friday, July 3, 2020
|LIVN
|Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020
|Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
|Boston
|Wednesday, July 1, 2020
|LIVN
|Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020
|Amphitheater At White River State Park
|Indianapolis
|Wednesday, August 12, 2020
|LIVN
|Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020
|Toyota Oakdale Theatre
|Wallingford
|Thursday, July 2, 2020
|LIVN
|Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020
|TD Pavilion at the Mann
|Philadelphia
|Wednesday, August 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020
|Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
|Sterling Heights
|Thursday, August 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020
|Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
|Atlanta
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020
|PNC PAVILION
|Cincinnati
|Friday, August 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020
|Red Hat Amphitheater
|Raleigh
|Thursday, July 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Luke Bryan: Proud To Be Right Here 2020
|XFINITY Theatre
|Hartford
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|LIVN
|Luke Bryan: Proud To Be Right Here 2020
|Atlantic City Beach
|Atlantic City
|Saturday, August 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|MAX- The Colour Vision World Tour
|Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens Bank
|Boston
|Tuesday, June 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour
|Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
|Gilford
|Saturday, June 6, 2020
|LIVN
|Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour
|Dailys Place
|Jacksonville
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Mighty Mystic At Surfside
|Blue Ocean Music Hall
|Salisbury
|Sunday, July 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|New Kingston At Surfside
|Blue Ocean Music Hall
|Salisbury
|Sunday, May 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Russell Peters Live
|The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
|Mashantucket
|Saturday, August 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|SAINTS AND SINNERS 2020 TOUR Big Wreck,Headstones,Moist,The Tea Party
|FirstOntario Centre
|Hamilton
|Monday, July 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|STRFKR
|Brooklyn Steel
|Brooklyn
|Thursday, April 30, 2020
|AXS
|Schitts Creek
|Casino Rama Resort
|Rama
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Schitts Creek: The Farewell Tour
|Boch Center Wang Theatre
|Boston
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Schitts Creek: The Farewell Tour
|Hard Rock Live
|Hollywood
|Friday, May 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Schitts Creek: The Farewell Tour
|The Theater at MGM National Harbor
|National Harbor
|Saturday, June 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|Soulwax
|Brooklyn Steel
|Brooklyn
|Friday, October 9, 2020
|AXS
|Soulwax
|Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens Bank
|Boston
|Saturday, October 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes
|Stone Pony Summer Stage
|Asbury Park
|Friday, July 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Steve Earle & the Dukes
|Blue Ocean Music Hall
|Salisbury
|Thursday, June 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Steve Martin & Martin Short: The Funniest Show In Town At The Moment
|The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless
|Louisville
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|LIVN
|TIM MCGRAW: Here on Earth Tour
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Holmdel
|Saturday, August 1, 2020
|LIVN
|TIM MCGRAW: Here on Earth Tour
|Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC
|Canandaigua
|Thursday, July 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tenacious D – The Purple Nurple Tour – Twisting Hard to the Left!
|Taft Theatre
|Cincinnati
|Tuesday, September 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tenacious D – The Purple Nurple Tour…twisting Hard To The Left!
|The Met Philadelphia
|Philadelphia
|Wednesday, October 7, 2020
|LIVN
|Tenacious D featuring Soulful Symphony
|Merriweather Post Pavilion
|Columbia
|Sunday, October 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tenacious D: The Purple Nurple Tour…twisting Hard To The Left!
|Kalamazoo State Theatre
|Kalamazoo
|Sunday, September 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tenacious D: The Purple Nurple Tour… Twisting Hard to the Left!
|Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts – Moran Theater
|Jacksonville
|Friday, October 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tenacious D: The Purple Nurple Tour?Twisting Hard to the Left!
|Radio City Music Hall
|New York
|Friday, October 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Allman Betts Band
|Whitaker Center
|Harrisburg
|Wednesday, June 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Cult – A Sonic Temple
|The Met Philadelphia
|Philadelphia
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|LIVN
|The Fab Faux
|Bergen Performing Arts Center
|Englewood
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Molly Ringwalds
|Buckhead Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless
|Atlanta
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|LIVN
|The Sounds: Things We Do For Love Tour
|Rough Trade NYC
|Brooklyn
|Tuesday, April 28, 2020
|AXS
|Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience
|Bergen Performing Arts Center
|Englewood
|Wednesday, June 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tommy London
|Gramercy Theatre
|New York
|Saturday, June 6, 2020
|LIVN
|Tove Lo
|The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
|Miami Beach
|Thursday, May 7, 2020
|LIVN
|Tove Lo
|House of Blues Orlando
|Orlando
|Wednesday, May 6, 2020
|LIVN
|Umphreys McGee
|Stone Pony Summer Stage
|Asbury Park
|Friday, June 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Who is Jill Scott? 20th Anniversary Tour
|Fox Theatre Detroit
|Detroit
|Sunday, June 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|Zoso
|Brighton Music Hall presented by Citizens Bank
|Boston
|Thursday, June 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Bethel Music
|Hartman Arena
|Park City
|Friday, August 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Bill Maher
|Tulsa Theater
|Tulsa
|Sunday, September 13, 2020
|ETIX
|Bill Maher
|Majestic Theatre San Antonio
|San Antonio
|Saturday, September 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|CHAD DANIELS: HONESTY HOUR
|Turner Hall Ballroom
|Milwaukee
|Friday, October 9, 2020
|ETIX
|FESTIVAL OF LAUGHS
|Target Center
|Minneapolis
|Friday, October 9, 2020
|AXS
|Jeanne Robertson
|Von Braun Center Concert Hall
|Huntsville
|Friday, August 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jeff Dunham: Seriously
|Victory Theatre
|Evansville
|Wednesday, July 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|Justin Hayward – Nights
|Saenger Theatre Mobile
|Mobile
|Wednesday, April 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kevin James
|Orpheum Theater
|Madison
|Saturday, May 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|Leanne Morgan
|The Pabst Theater
|Milwaukee
|Friday, October 9, 2020
|ETIX
|Leanne Morgan
|Pensacola Saenger Theatre
|Pensacola
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Leanne Morgan
|Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
|Montgomery
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Leanne Morgan: The Big Panty Tour
|Hoyt Sherman Place
|Des Moines
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020
|Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
|Chicago
|Monday, August 10, 2020
|LIVN
|Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|Irving
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|LIVN
|Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020
|Ascend Amphitheater
|Nashville
|Saturday, August 1, 2020
|LIVN
|Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020
|The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
|Woodlands
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|LIVN
|Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020
|Armory
|Minneapolis
|Thursday, June 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020
|Baxter Arena
|Omaha
|Tuesday, July 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|Marlon Wayans: Somewhere Under The Rainbow Tour
|Fillmore New Orleans
|New Orleans
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|LIVN
|Remember When Rock Was Young
|River City Casino & Hotel
|St Louis
|Friday, October 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|STRFKR
|Turner Hall Ballroom
|Milwaukee
|Thursday, May 14, 2020
|ETIX
|Steve Martin & Martin Short: The Funniest Show In Town At The Moment
|Grand Ole Opry House
|Nashville
|Sunday, June 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|Styx
|Old National Events Plaza
|Evansville
|Wednesday, July 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Styx
|Five Flags Center
|Dubuque
|Thursday, July 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020
|American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds
|Milwaukee
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tenacious D: The Purple Nurple Tour…Twisting Hard to the Left!
|The Sylvee
|Madison
|Saturday, September 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Terry Fator
|Rialto Square Theatre
|Joliet
|Friday, October 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Ruby Slippers: A Wizard Of Oz Ballet
|Ames Center
|Burnsville
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Ruby Slippers: A Wizard Of Oz Ballet
|Ames Center
|Burnsville
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Ruby Slippers: A Wizard Of Oz Ballet
|Ames Center
|Burnsville
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Ruby Slippers: A Wizard Of Oz Ballet
|Ames Center
|Burnsville
|Sunday, May 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tove Lo – Sunshine Kitty Tour
|House of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket Wireless
|Dallas
|Sunday, May 10, 2020
|LIVN
|WWE Smackdown Live
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|Omaha
|Friday, April 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|WWE WrestleMania Redemption
|Brandt Centre – Evraz Place
|Regina
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|311
|KettleHouse Amphitheater
|Bonner
|Thursday, July 2, 2020
|ETIX
|Brad Paisley Tour 2020
|Isleta Amphitheater
|Albuquerque
|Thursday, May 28, 2020
|LIVN
|Carlos Rivera
|El Paso County Coliseum
|El Paso
|Sunday, June 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|Chris Hadfield Presents Exploration: Where Were Going Next
|Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre for the Performing Arts)
|Toronto
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|Chris Hadfield Presents Exploration: Where Were Going Next
|National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts
|Ottawa
|Tuesday, June 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Lindsey Stirling
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|Morrison
|Wednesday, July 8, 2020
|AXS
|Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020
|Arizona Federal Theatre
|Phoenix
|Wednesday, July 22, 2020
|LIVN
|Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020
|Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
|Grand Junction
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Matchroom Boxing USA Presents: Prograis v. Hooker
|The Theater at MGM National Harbor
|National Harbor
|Friday, April 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|One Night of Queen
|The Wilbur
|Boston
|Thursday, August 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Rick Riordan & Carlos Hernandez: Sal & Gabi Fix the Universe
|The Wilbur
|Boston
|Monday, May 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich Tour
|The Wilbur
|Boston
|Saturday, September 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|STRFKR
|The Van Buren
|Phoenix
|Thursday, June 25, 2020
|TWEB
|Schitts Creek
|The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
|Windsor
|Friday, June 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020
|Ak-Chin Pavilion
|Phoenix
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|LIVN
|The Odd 1s Out: The First Sequel Book Tour w/ James Rallison
|Chevalier Theatre
|Medford
|Wednesday, May 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Second Citys Imperfect Union
|The Wilbur
|Boston
|Sunday, August 30, 2020
|TMUSA
General On Sale
|Event Name
|Venue
|City
|Event date
|Lister
|Monsieur Perine
|Great American Music Hall
|San Francisco
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|AXS
|Monsieur Perine
|The Echo
|Los Angeles
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|EBRITE
|Monsieur Perine
|House of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket Wireless
|San Diego
|Sunday, May 10, 2020
|LIVN
|Monsieur Perine
|The Parish at House of Blues Anaheim
|Anaheim
|Wednesday, May 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|Monsieur PerinÃ© – Mundo Paralelo Acoustic Tour
|The Parish at House of Blues Anaheim
|Anaheim
|Wednesday, May 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|CONCACAF Champions League: LAFC v. Cruz Azul
|Banc of California Stadium
|Los Angeles
|Thursday, March 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Pac-12 Challenge
|T-Mobile Arena
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, December 19, 2020
|AXS
|World Team Tennis
|Orleans Arena
|Las Vegas
|Wednesday, July 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|World Team Tennis
|Orleans Arena
|Las Vegas
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|World Team Tennis
|Orleans Arena
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|World Team Tennis
|Orleans Arena
|Las Vegas
|Sunday, July 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|World Team Tennis
|Orleans Arena
|Las Vegas
|Tuesday, July 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|World Team Tennis
|Orleans Arena
|Las Vegas
|Wednesday, July 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|World Team Tennis
|Orleans Arena
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, August 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|World Team Tennis
|Orleans Arena
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, August 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|World Team Tennis
|Orleans Arena
|Las Vegas
|Sunday, August 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|World Team Tennis
|Orleans Arena
|Las Vegas
|Monday, July 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kaiser Franz Josef
|O2 Academy2 Islington
|London
|Sunday, April 26, 2020
|TMUK
|RIKA
|O2 Academy2 Islington
|London
|Tuesday, April 14, 2020
|TMUK
|Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band
|Auditorio Nacional
|Ciudad de MÃ©xico
|Tuesday, October 20, 2020
|TMMEX
|Bjorn Again – Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again!
|State Theatre, Sydney
|Sydney,
|Saturday, May 23, 2020
|TMAU
|Hard Days Night – Tribute To The Beatles
|House of Blues Cleveland presented by Cricket Wireless
|Cleveland
|Friday, May 15, 2020
|LIVN
|Tony Orlando
|SouthWest Florida Event Center
|Bonita Springs
|Saturday, April 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Battle On The Bluff
|Gold Strike Casino
|Tunica Resorts
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Battle On The Bluff Finals
|Gold Strike Casino
|Tunica Resorts
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Glenn Miller Orchestra
|Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts – Terry Theater
|Jacksonville
|Wednesday, April 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Grande Salle Access: The Cult
|The Met Philadelphia
|Philadelphia
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|LIVN
|Rock The Lounge: Lindsey Stirling
|Toyota Oakdale Theatre
|Wallingford
|Thursday, July 2, 2020
|LIVN
|Tenacious D Day of Show Skip the Line – Good 9.27.20 Only
|Kalamazoo State Theatre
|Kalamazoo
|Sunday, September 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Pike HairFest 2020
|Indian Ranch Amphitheatre
|WEBSTER
|Saturday, September 26, 2020
|ETIX
|Watno Dur Teeyan Da Mela
|CAA Centre (Formerly Powerade Centre)
|Brampton
|Sunday, May 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Eric Hutchinson
|Woolyâ€™s
|Des Moines
|Monday, June 1, 2020
|EBRITE
|Eric Hutchinson
|Bottom Lounge
|Chicago
|Friday, June 5, 2020
|TWEB
|Eric Hutchinson
|High Noon Saloon
|Madison
|Wednesday, June 3, 2020
|TWEB
|CMT ON TOUR presents MICHAEL RAYâ€™S NINETEEN TOUR with special guests JIMMIE ALLEN and WALKER COUNTY
|Myth Live
|Maplewood
|Saturday, October 31, 2020
|ETIX
|Cirque du Soleil: OVO
|Comerica Center
|Frisco
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Gulf Breeze High School
|Pensacola Saenger Theatre
|Pensacola
|Friday, April 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Gulf Breeze High School
|Pensacola Saenger Theatre
|Pensacola
|Saturday, April 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Menopause The Musical
|Lake Charles Civic Ctr Rosa Hart Theatre
|Lake Charles
|Thursday, May 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Mothers Day Celebration
|Miller High Life Theatre
|Milwaukee
|Sunday, May 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Library and Friends of The Library Present: An Evening with David Sedaris
|Gillioz Theatre
|Springfield
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|ETIX
|Dirty Heads
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|Morrison
|Sunday, July 5, 2020
|AXS
|Eric Hutchinson
|The Vogue Theatre
|Indianapolis
|Sunday, June 7, 2020
|EBRITE
|Eric Hutchinson
|Globe Hall
|Denver
|Thursday, May 28, 2020
|EBRITE
|Eric Hutchinson
|Fox Theatre
|Boulder
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|EBRITE
|Eric Hutchinson
|Aggie Theater
|Fort Collins
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|ETIX
|Eric Hutchinson
|The Wonder Bar
|Asbury Park
|Tuesday, May 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|Eric Hutchinson
|The Magic Bag
|Ferndale
|Saturday, June 6, 2020
|TWEB
|Eric Hutchinson
|Varsity Theater
|Minneapolis
|Tuesday, June 2, 2020
|TMUSA
