Pearl Jam, Beach Boys, Billy Idol To Headline Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Rock icons Pearl Jam lead the lineup for the 2020 Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Joining the eclectic lineup are the Beach Boys, Billy Idol, the Avett Brothers, Patti Smith, Cage the Elephant, the Dirty Knobs and more.

The annual festival, set for September 19-20, will also feature an impressive surfing showcase with professional surfers Cassidy McClain, Rob Kelly, Cory Lopez, Brett Barley and more. They will hit the water as group heats of five and will be awarded points for style and creativity during their 30 allotted minutes on the waves.

Sea.Hear.Now Festival launched in 2018 featuring performances by Jack Johnson, Blondie, Incubus, Social Distortion and Ben Harper. The two-day spectacle returned to Asbury Park last fall with Dave Matthews Band and The Lumineers serving as headliners.

The festival’s 2020 edition lineup announcement came shortly before Pearl Jam postponed their North American Gigaton tour dates amid the coronavirus outbreak. The rockers told fans that after consulting with officials – and witnessing the virus’ impact on their home base of Seattle – they are unable to carry out their spring tour dates as planned. Pearl Jam is still scheduled to perform their European tour leg during the summer before returning to the U.S. for Sea.Hear.Now. The following week, Eddie Vedder and company will also perform at California’s Ohana Festival, which also features headlining performances from Kings of Leon and Vedder solo.

Check out the full Sea.Hear.Now Festival lineup in the official poster below.

Sea.Hear.Now Festival Lineup 2020