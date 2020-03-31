The Smashing Pumpkins Push Spring Tour Dates To October
The rockers of The Smashing Pumpkins have rescheduled their spring tour dates to October amid concerns over the global pandemic.
The Rock Invasion 2 Tour was slated to kick-off on April 23 in Louisville, followed by gigs in Nashville, North Charleston, and Columbia. Live Nation originally said that the tour would see the group playing “a heavier rock set of songs spanning the band’s entire catalogue.” However, Billy Corgan and Co. took to social media to announce the tour’s postponement this week.
“Out of an abundance of caution for our great fans and crew, we must reschedule our upcoming ‘Rock Invasion 2 Tour’ to October,” the group said in a statement. “Please hold on to your tickets, as they will be honored at the new dates. We hope you are all staying safe out there.”
Following their spring trek, the group was set to perform throughout the sumer with Guns N Roses, although it is unknown at this time if that tour will go on as planned.
The Smashing Pumpkins were set to tour in support of SHINY AND OH SO BRIGHT, VOL. 1/LP: NO PAST. NO FUTURE. NO SUN, which dropped in 2018 and featured tracks “Solara,” “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts),” and “Knights of Malta.” Additionally, the band is planning to release a new double album this year, which Corgan said would be their “first real album” since their reunion in 2018.
See the rescheduled tour dates below.
The Smashing Pumpkins | Fall 2020 Tour Dates
10/6 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
10/8 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace
10/9 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
10/11 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium
10/12 – North Charleston, SC – Performing Arts Center
10/ 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
10/18 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival
10/20 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
10/21 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
10/22 – East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt
