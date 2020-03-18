Tix Corporation Announces Suspension Of Las Vegas Operation

Tix Corporation has paused the operations of its subsidiary Tix4Tonight amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Las Vegas-based Tix4Tonight dealt in ticket sales for...

The Las Vegas-based Tix4Tonight dealt in ticket sales for much of the entertainment on the Strip, including shows, dining and attractions. With the majority of the live event industry at a standstill in response to the COVID-19 virus – and Las Vegas losing out on its major marquee entertainment – the company has announced widespread layoffs and the suspension of its services.

“Our Tix4Tonight business is located in Las Vegas where we sell shows, attractions, tours and dining from our nine ticket booths that are strategically located on the Strip. Due to efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, virtually all Las Vegas entertainment, restaurants, bars, and major hotel properties such as Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts International have closed,” Tix Corporation said in a release.

“With the closure of entertainment on the Las Vegas Strip, and therefore the cessation of revenue for our business, we effected a layoff of the majority of our employees, closed our ticket booths, and continue to significantly reduce our operating costs. We will continually monitor the Las Vegas marketplace to determine when and if we will be able to commence operations again. We intend to seek available disaster assistance, as well as forms of financing to help with liquidity during this disruption to our business. We will be assisting our employees to obtain any federal and state assistance that may be available to them. We are grateful to our staff for their years and decades of dedication and superb talent they have given the company. We wish them well during this very difficult period.”

The company added on its website that it hopes to resume operations once the pandemic has safely passed and wishes good health on all dealing with the virus.

Tix Corporation, through Tix4Tonight, has sold over 14 million discounted Las Vegas-based tickets since its launch in 2002.