Bad Bunny Reschedules Springtime Stadium Gigs

Puerto Rican singer and rapper Bad Bunny had to postpone a pair of stadium gigs this year due to coronavirus, which have been rescheduled.

Originally, the shows were set to take place in Puerto Rico on May 11 and 12 at San Juan’s Hiram Bithorn Stadium. However, due to concerns over the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the concerts have been postponed to the fall. Now, the gigs will take place on October 30 and 31 at the same venue.

Bad Bunny shared the news of the rescheduled shows alongside a new song “En Casita,” which features Gabriela. He shared the track via SoundCloud over the weekend. This is the first track since he dropped his record YHLQMDLG earlier this year. The LP, which follows 2018’s X 100PRE and 2019’s OASIS with J Balvin, features smash-hit tracks like “Safaera,” “La Dificil,” “La Santa,” and “Yo Perreo Sola.”

Dozens of artists have been cancelling or postponing tour dates through the summer. Some acts, like Billie Eilish, The Rolling Stones, Tool, and Foo Fighters, have postponed entire tours to the fall, while Elton John moved his tour dates to 2021. See our full, updating list of cancelled concerts here along with our festival roundup here.

View Bad Bunny’s rescheduled gigs below.

Bad Bunny | 2020 Shows – POSTPONED

October 30 — San Juan, PR @ Hiram Bithorn Stadium (originally May 11)

October 31 — San Juan, PR @ Hiram Bithorn Stadium (originally May 12)