Postponed Beale Street Music Festival Faces Lineup Changes

Memphis’ Beale Street Music Festival has been rescheduled to the fall during the coronavirus pandemic, and now, the festival announced a lineup change.

The event, originally scheduled to run from May 1 to 3, was set to feature headlining performances by Lil Wayne, Weezer, The Smashing Pumpkins, and The 1975. Other acts included The Avett Brothers, DaBaby The Lumineers, and Three Six Mafia. However, since the festival had to be rescheduled to October 16 to 18, not all of the original artists were able to commit to the new event.

Organizers revealed this week that out of the 60+ artists on the original lineup, 85% will be returning to Tom Lee Park. The committee hopes to have replaced the talents who were originally announced in the lineup by June. Those who won’t appear at the fall event include The Lumineers, The 1975, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Liam Gallagher, Louis the Child, and Toad the Wet Sprocket.

“While millions are currently impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are hopeful that by this fall the situation will have improved enough to allow us to present the 2020 Beale Street Music Festival in a safe environment and provide music fans cause for celebration,” Memphis in May President James L. Holt said in a statement. “Our fall 2020 lineup features many of music’s biggest names representing a broad spectrum of musical genres and we look forward to announcing additional artists and a killer lineup with our June announcement of the ‘Memphis in October’ Beale Street Music Festival.”

Over the next few weeks, Holt said organizers will “continue to monitor the progression of the virus and follow the directives of local authorities and health officials regarding large events to ensure the Beale Street Music Festival is a safe and fun experience for all.”

Ticketholders who purchased tickets to see these specific artists can receive a full refund through Eventbrite until April 30, or can use their tickets at the new edition of the festival in October.

The event is among the dozens of large-scale festivals effected by the virus. See the full, updating list of postponed or cancelled festivals here.