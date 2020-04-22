Bucs Season Tickets See Surge After Gronkowski Trade

Tampa Bay locals are flocking at the chance to reap Buccaneers season tickets yet again after Tuesday’s stunning announcement that Rob Gronkowski was coming...

Tampa Bay locals are flocking at the chance to reap Buccaneers season tickets yet again after Tuesday’s stunning announcement that Rob Gronkowski was coming out of retirement to join the team. The tight end, who retired following the 2018 season and had one year remaining in his contract with the New England Patriots, was traded to the Bucs for a fourth round draft pick for the Patriots. The deal reunites Gronkowski with former Pats quarterback Tom Brady and ignited even more buzz for Tampa Bay football.

Fans sent season ticket demand soaring following last month’s announcement that six-time Super Bowl champ Brady was signing with the Bucs. Now with Gronkowski added to the roster, demand is on the rise once more. The waiting list for season tickets ran up on Tuesday following the NFL news. Brady’s arrival in Tampa Bay also reportedly increased the price of season tickets for new buyers only, and with Gronkowski now in the mix, fans expressed their desire to snatch tickets even if at a higher cost.

get your tampa bay bucs tickets now guys and girls nosebleeds abt to start @ $1000 — ًٍ (@lerouxfc) April 21, 2020

That stimulus check going on bucs season tickets bet that up — JLJ (@johnlittlejohnn) April 21, 2020

I guess I have to buy Bucs season tickets now 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/z3J2fzCyao — Alfonso Mendoza (@fonzy94) April 22, 2020

“Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends in NFL history and he plays the game with the type of passion and desire that sets him apart,” Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said in a statement. “Rob has played his entire career alongside Tom Brady, and their accomplishments speak for themselves. Together they have developed the type of chemistry on and off the field that is crucial to success.”

The NFL has announced plans to release its full season schedule in the coming weeks, however, the season itself remains uncertain in the wake of a pandemic. Fans may not get the chance to relish the former Patriots’ teammates reunion from the stands of Raymond James Stadium, as the league is reportedly considering a shortened season with empty stadiums as a contingency plan. However, no official call has been determined yet as officials continue to consult with health experts.