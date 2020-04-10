Oktoberfest Tops Thursday Best-Selling Events List
This year’s annual Oktoberfest celebration in Munich topped yesterday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales data reveals.
The German event, slated to take place from September 19 to October 4, brings in more than six million people from around the world. The fest was followed by a string of top-selling artists, including Billy Joel for his Madison Square Garden residency, the metal group Disturbed’s tour with Staind, and Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball. Artists Rascal Flatts, Green Day, Luke Combs, and Justin Bieber also sold well.
Hamilton’s national tour and a match between Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers were among the day’s top events.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 9, 2020
- Oktoberfest – Lunch Reservation (September 25, 2020 @ Theresienwiese — Munchen, BY)
- Billy Joel (June 6, 2020 @ Madison Square Garden — New York, NY)
- Kid Rock (July 10, 2020 @ Harvey’s Outdoor Arena — Stateline, NV)
- Disturbed, Staind & Bad Wolves (August 16, 2020 @ DTE Energy Music Center — Clarkston, MI)
- Hamilton (October 16, 2020 @ Gammage Auditorium — Tempe, AZ)
- Alabama Crimson Tide v. Auburn Tigers (November 28, 2020 @ Bryant-Denny Stadium — Tuscaloosa, AL)
- Celtic Thunder (December 1, 2020 @ Atlanta Symphony Orchestra — Atlanta, GA)
- Kiss (August 29, 2020 @ Boardwalk Hall Arena — Atlantic City, NJ)
- Lady Gaga (August 14, 2020 @ Wrigley Field — Chicago, IL)
- Rascal Flatts (September 4, 2020 @ Blossom Music Center — Cuyahoga Falls, OH)
- Les Miserables (May 9, 2020 @ Segerstrom Center — Costa Mesa, CA)
- Sam Hunt, Kip Moore & Travis Denning (August 22, 2020 @ Iowa State Fair — Des Moines, IA)
- Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit & Billy Strings (July 24, 2020 @ Warfield — San Francisco, CA)
- Hella Mega Tour: Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer (August 22, 2020 @ Citi Field — Flushing, NY)
- AJR, Quinn XCII & Hobo Johnson and The Lovemakers (August 9, 2020 @ Target Center — Minneapolis, MN)
- Dave Chappelle & Joe Rogan (September 4, 2020 @ Smoothie King Center — New Orleans, LA)
- Chicago – The Band (October 14, 2020 @ Rialto Square Theater — Joliet, IL)
- 2020 Country Thunder Wisconsin: Dustin Lynch, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown (July 16, 2020 @ Country Thunder — Twin Lakes, WI)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, & Drew Parker (November 30, 2020 @ Madison Square Garden — New York, NY)
- Justin Bieber (May 29, 2020 @ Rose Bowl — Pasadena, CA)
