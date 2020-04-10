Oktoberfest Tops Thursday Best-Selling Events List

This year’s annual Oktoberfest celebration in Munich topped yesterday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales data reveals. The German event, slated to take place...

The German event, slated to take place from September 19 to October 4, brings in more than six million people from around the world. The fest was followed by a string of top-selling artists, including Billy Joel for his Madison Square Garden residency, the metal group Disturbed’s tour with Staind, and Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball. Artists Rascal Flatts, Green Day, Luke Combs, and Justin Bieber also sold well.

Hamilton’s national tour and a match between Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers were among the day’s top events.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 9, 2020