COVID-19 Brings Early End To The Book Of Mormon National Tour

Producers have pulled the plug on the remaining shows on The Book Of Mormon‘s national tour amid the show’s prolonged hiatus. The Tony-winning smash was set to wrap its North American trek later this summer, but due to ongoing cancellations of events due to COVID-19, previously scheduled shows will no longer take place.

The Book Of Mormon gave its final touring performance March 11 in Los Angeles after a total of 360 playing weeks and over 2,800 performances. Touring companies are reportedly intending to re-launch national shows during the 2021-22 theater season.

Touring Broadway productions have been on hold on while the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. Most are awaiting new developments regarding the virus to reschedule performances, while others have been forced to end their run early. The Book Of Mormon‘s cancellation follows the abrupt ends to the Hello, Dolly!, Once On This Island and Miss Saigon tours.

As for activity on the Great White Way, theaters have been shuttered since March 12 upon a mandated shutdown from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. New York’s latest figures indicate that the outbreak may be nearing its plateau, though social distancing and lockdowns should remain in place. Cuomo has extended the state’s mandate to close all non-essential business through the end of the month, though the Broadway League revealed this week that theaters will not open until June 7 at the earliest.

Broadway’s tentative reopening date was originally set to be the day of the annual Tony Awards, although this year’s ceremony has been postponed indefinitely as a result of the shutdown.