Amid a flood of uncertainty, the Telluride Blues & Brews Festival sent the message that it will prevail by announcing its 2020 lineup. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Brittany Howard and Buddy Guy are tapped to headline the Colorado bash, which will take over scenic Telluride September 18-20.

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Jonny Lang, Anders Osborne, Allman Betts Band, St. Paul & the Broken Bones and over a dozen more artists are slated to appear. The festival will also feature comedy sets from Troy Walker, Candice Thompson, Jenny Zigrino and Kyle Kinane.

“When life throws you lemons sometimes the best thing to do is make lemonade. Given the current situation, we looked to our fans to tell us when the time was right to announce our lineup,” organizers shared in a statement. “An overwhelming majority of respondents voted to hear some positive news. With a commitment to prioritize the health and well-being of our fans and a promise to continue to monitor conditions right up to the day of the festival, we are thrilled to share the artist lineup for the Telluride Blues & Brews Festival on September 18-20, 2020.”

In addition to its jam-packed entertainment lineup, Telluride Blues & Brews Festival will also put a spotlight on the local culinary scene. Several regional food vendors will take part in the weekend-long festivities, along with an annual Grand Tasting featuring over 170 craft beers from some 50 area breweries. Camping, yoga sessions, children’s activities, and various fundraisers are also on tap for attendees.

2020 marks the 27th year of Telluride Blues & Brews Festival. Throughout its run, the festival has welcomed music superstars like ZZ Top, Robert Plant, Bonnie Raitt and late icons Joe Cocker, BB King and James Brown.