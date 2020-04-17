‘Vivid Seats Gives Back’ With New Voucher Incentive Program

Amid the global coronavirus pandemic, Vivid Seats announced the launch of a new incentive program. As widespread events across the industry are being cancelled...

As widespread events across the industry are being cancelled or postponed, Vivid Seats has offered customers the option of either receiving 120% store credit or a refund. However, refunds are taking longer than usual “due to the unprecedented nature of the global pandemic and the catastrophic impact on the live events industry,” the company said in a press release.

“Vivid Seats Gives Back,” a new gift card program, launched this week. The program allows customers to receive an extra 10% towards the total value of their gift card for each card purchased, and Vivid Seats will donate an extra 10% of the gift card total to the MusiCares Foundations’ COVID-19 Relief Fund. The fund will act as a safety net to help people in the music industry during this financially troubling time.

In addition to the gift card program, the company is also launching “Vivid Seats Gives Back” Voucher Incentive Program, which allows customers who have been affected by coronavirus cancellations to receive an extra 10% value will also supporting MusiCares. Customers who purchased tickets to cancelled events will receive a Rewards Cash loyalty credit for 110% of the full value of their order total, which can be used via Vivid Seats to purchase tickets. The secondary site will also donate 10% beyond the order total to MusiCares.

Vivid Seats CEO Stan Chia noted that the coronavirus “has impacted most walks of life, with the joy of live events being among the most catastrophically impacted.

“In these trying times, Vivid Seats wants to do our small part to support the creators and industry professionals affected by the pandemic – they are vital in bringing to life those events that are currently missed by millions of fans globally,” Chia said in a blog post.

Vivid Seats gift cards to benefit MusiCares can be found here.

At this time, Vivid Seats is still offering the option for customers to receive a full refund, though the company noted that the large number of cancellations has “massively disrupted every aspect of the event ticketing business” and “timing of refunds may vary, by event, over time, in response to rapidly changing business and legal circumstances.”