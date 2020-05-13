Bob Dylan Cancels Summer Tour Due To COVID-19
Iconic rocker Bob Dylan will no longer be able to hit the road on his U.S. tour this summer due to coronavirus.
The tour was set to kick-off on June 4 in Bend, Oregon at Les Schwab Amphitheatre, hitting cities along the way including Berkeley, Las Vegas, Little Rock, and Nashville. He was slated to appear at venues like the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, and Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre before wrapping-up at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in New York.
However, the trek, which would have featured Daniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats, can no longer go on “in the interest of public health and safety.” Although Dylan’s team worked to reschedule the shows, they were unable to work out a timeframe for this year.
“We hope to be back out on the road at the earliest possible time once we are confident that it is safe for both fans and concert staff,” Dylan said in a tweet, noting that ticketholders should reach out to their point of purchase to seek refunds.
Dylan is one of the latest acts to call-off forthcoming shows, following suite of Guns N’ Roses and The Black Keys this week.
See the cancelled dates below.
Bob Dylan | 2020 Tour – CANCELLED
June 4 – Bend, Oregon @ Les Schwab Amphitheatre
June 6 – Ridgefield, Washington @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
June 7 – Auburn, Washington @ White River Amphitheatre
June 9 – Eugene, Oregon @ Matthew Knight Arena
June 12 – Stateline, Nevada @ Harveys Outdoor Amphitheatre
June 13 – Berkeley, California @ Greek Theatre
June 14 – Berkeley, California @ Greek Theatre
June 17 – San Diego, California @ Pechanga Arena
June 18 – Los Angeles, California @ Hollywood Bowl
June 20 – Las Vegas, Nevada @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
June 21 – Glendale, Arizona @ Gila River Arena
June 23 -Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Tingley Arena
June 24 – Amarillo, Texas @ Amarillo Civic Center ON
June 26 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
June 27 – Little Rock, Arkansas @ Simmons Bank Arena
June 28 – Southaven, Mississippi @ BankPlus Amphitheatre at Snowden Grove
June 30 – Brandon, Mississippi @ Brandon Amphitheatre
July 2 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Bridgestone Arena
July 3 – Alpharetta, Georgia @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 5 – Virginia Beach, Virginia @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
July 7 – Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 8 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
July 9 – Saratoga Springs, New York @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 11 – Essex Junction, Vermont @ Champlain Valley Exposition
July 12 – Bethel Woods, New York @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
