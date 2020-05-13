Bob Dylan Cancels Summer Tour Due To COVID-19

Iconic rocker Bob Dylan will no longer be able to hit the road on his U.S. tour this summer due to coronavirus. The tour...

Iconic rocker Bob Dylan will no longer be able to hit the road on his U.S. tour this summer due to coronavirus.

The tour was set to kick-off on June 4 in Bend, Oregon at Les Schwab Amphitheatre, hitting cities along the way including Berkeley, Las Vegas, Little Rock, and Nashville. He was slated to appear at venues like the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, and Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre before wrapping-up at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in New York.

However, the trek, which would have featured Daniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats, can no longer go on “in the interest of public health and safety.” Although Dylan’s team worked to reschedule the shows, they were unable to work out a timeframe for this year.

“We hope to be back out on the road at the earliest possible time once we are confident that it is safe for both fans and concert staff,” Dylan said in a tweet, noting that ticketholders should reach out to their point of purchase to seek refunds.

Dylan is one of the latest acts to call-off forthcoming shows, following suite of Guns N’ Roses and The Black Keys this week.

See the cancelled dates below.

Bob Dylan | 2020 Tour – CANCELLED

June 4 – Bend, Oregon @ Les Schwab Amphitheatre

June 6 – Ridgefield, Washington @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 7 – Auburn, Washington @ White River Amphitheatre

June 9 – Eugene, Oregon @ Matthew Knight Arena

June 12 – Stateline, Nevada @ Harveys Outdoor Amphitheatre

June 13 – Berkeley, California @ Greek Theatre

June 14 – Berkeley, California @ Greek Theatre

June 17 – San Diego, California @ Pechanga Arena

June 18 – Los Angeles, California @ Hollywood Bowl

June 20 – Las Vegas, Nevada @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

June 21 – Glendale, Arizona @ Gila River Arena

June 23 -Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Tingley Arena

June 24 – Amarillo, Texas @ Amarillo Civic Center ON

June 26 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 27 – Little Rock, Arkansas @ Simmons Bank Arena

June 28 – Southaven, Mississippi @ BankPlus Amphitheatre at Snowden Grove

June 30 – Brandon, Mississippi @ Brandon Amphitheatre

July 2 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Bridgestone Arena

July 3 – Alpharetta, Georgia @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 5 – Virginia Beach, Virginia @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

July 7 – Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 8 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

July 9 – Saratoga Springs, New York @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 11 – Essex Junction, Vermont @ Champlain Valley Exposition

July 12 – Bethel Woods, New York @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts