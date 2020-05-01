Bob Weir & Wolf Bros Cancel Remainder Of 2020 Tour Dates

Bob Weir was slated to tour this fall with Wolf Bros, however, out of caution, the trek has been cancelled. The Grateful Dead founding...

The Grateful Dead founding member was set to hit cities like Aspen, Kansas City, Omaha, Des Moines, and Syracuse, stopping at venues like Columbus’ Palace Theatre, the Chicago Theatre, and Burlington’s Flynn Center before wrapping-up at the Palace Theatre in Albany.

“Out of abundance of caution we are cancelling the remaining Bob Weir and Wolf Bros tour dates for the remainder of 2020,” the band said in a statement Thursday. “The health, well-being and safety of everyone in our live music community continues to be our priority. We thank you for your continued understanding, support and love. We can’t wait to get back to the road performing for all of you as soon as we safely can!”

Ticketholders who purchased tickets via venue box offices will automatically receive a refund within 30 days, however, other ticketholders must seek refunds via point of purchase.

“In the meantime, be good to yourselves — and to each other,” the band continued. “Find a way to pay it forward. We are all in this together. Let there be songs to fill the air.”

Weir was also set to appear with John Mayer, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann as a part of Dead & Company this summer, playing stadiums like Wrigley Field, Fenway Park, and MetLife Stadium, however, the trek has also been cancelled.