BottleRock Music Festival Launches Virtual Concert Series

Although this year’s BottleRock Napa Valley music festival has been postponed to the fall, organizers are keeping the festival spirit alive with a new online concert series.

Originally, the event was set to take place over Memorial Day Weekend, but due to coronavirus concerns, was postponed to October 2-4. Now, as fans prepare for the event this fall, organizers are presenting (re)LIVE BottleRock – a virtual weekly series of some of the top performances throughout BottleRocks’ history. This includes both musical and culinary program, set to debut this Saturday, May 23.

Fans can tune in at 3 p.m. to view performances from Imagine Dragons, Muse, The Head and the Hart, and Tash Sultana via the festival’s YouTube Live. Additional performances will stream each Friday going forward at 5 p.m., and fans must tune in live to the performances, as there will be no ability to stream the shows later. Next Friday, fans can catch a performance from Earth, Wind, & Fire.

“We would have loved to be able to share our festival’s great music, wine, food and incredible Napa Valley hospitality in person this Memorial Day weekend, and can’t wait until we can get together with music fans once again,” Dave Graham of BottleRock Napa Valley said in a statement. “For now, we are really excited to share some vintage performances, along with some new and innovative content with the hope of raising much needed funds to support those who have been financially hit hard by the pandemic.”

Throughout the stream, the series will raise donations for Crew Nation – to help support live music crews – as well as the Napa Valley Food Bank.

Each episode will take place on BottleRock’s YouTube channel.