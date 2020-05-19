Chris Stapleton Postpones Remaining 2020 Tour Dates

Chris Stapleton is the latest artist to push their 2020 tour schedule back due to the coronavirus pandemic. Stapleton’s latest leg of his All-American...

Chris Stapleton is the latest artist to push their 2020 tour schedule back due to the coronavirus pandemic. Stapleton’s latest leg of his All-American Road Show tour, which was slated to kick off this summer and run through the fall, has been rescheduled for 2021 out of caution.

The country star will now return to the road in April 2021 and perform shows through mid-November, including gigs at Milwaukee’s Summerfest and the Iowa State Fair. Ballpark gigs at Wrigley Field and Globe Life Field are still on and will be rescheduled upon the finalized 2021 MLB schedule. However, Stapleton has cancelled his show at Atlanta’s Truist Park but vows to play another area gig that will be announced at a later date.

“We’ve made this decision with the health and safety of our fans, touring family, and the communities we travel through as our number one priority,” Stapleton said in a statement. “We appreciate your patience and understanding as we all navigate these unusual times. We miss seeing your faces in the crowd, hearing your voices and sharing the moments that we can only have when we come together in music. We hope to see you next year. Until then we wish you all good health & safety.”

Stapleton’s 2021 touring schedule will also include a supporting role at two of George Strait’s previously-postponed stadium gigs.

See the full list of Stapleton’s rescheduled tour dates below.

Chris Stapleton – Rescheduled Tour Dates 2021

April 21 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

April 22 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

April 24 – Lexington, KY – Kroger Field

June 5 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

June 10 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center

June 11 – Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphihteater

June 12 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

June 17 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Arena

June 18 – Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

June 19 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater

June 25-26 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

July 8 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest*

July 10 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

July 23 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 24 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

July 28-29 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 5 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

August 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

August 13 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 19 – Des Moines, IA – Iowa State Fair

August 20 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

September 18 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

September 23 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

October 1 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

October 2 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

October 8 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

October 14 – Columbia, MO – Mizzou Arena

October 15 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

October 16 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center

October 22-23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 28 – Lubbock, TX – United Supermarket Arena

October 29 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

October 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

November 4 – Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center

November 11 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

November 12 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center