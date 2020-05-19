Chris Stapleton Postpones Remaining 2020 Tour Dates
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours May 19, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
Chris Stapleton is the latest artist to push their 2020 tour schedule back due to the coronavirus pandemic. Stapleton’s latest leg of his All-American Road Show tour, which was slated to kick off this summer and run through the fall, has been rescheduled for 2021 out of caution.
The country star will now return to the road in April 2021 and perform shows through mid-November, including gigs at Milwaukee’s Summerfest and the Iowa State Fair. Ballpark gigs at Wrigley Field and Globe Life Field are still on and will be rescheduled upon the finalized 2021 MLB schedule. However, Stapleton has cancelled his show at Atlanta’s Truist Park but vows to play another area gig that will be announced at a later date.
“We’ve made this decision with the health and safety of our fans, touring family, and the communities we travel through as our number one priority,” Stapleton said in a statement. “We appreciate your patience and understanding as we all navigate these unusual times. We miss seeing your faces in the crowd, hearing your voices and sharing the moments that we can only have when we come together in music. We hope to see you next year. Until then we wish you all good health & safety.”
Stapleton’s 2021 touring schedule will also include a supporting role at two of George Strait’s previously-postponed stadium gigs.
See the full list of Stapleton’s rescheduled tour dates below.
Chris Stapleton – Rescheduled Tour Dates 2021
April 21 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center
April 22 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
April 24 – Lexington, KY – Kroger Field
June 5 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater
June 10 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center
June 11 – Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphihteater
June 12 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre
June 17 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Arena
June 18 – Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
June 19 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater
June 25-26 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
July 8 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest*
July 10 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
July 23 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 24 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
July 28-29 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
August 5 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
August 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
August 13 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
August 19 – Des Moines, IA – Iowa State Fair
August 20 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
September 18 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
September 23 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
October 1 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
October 2 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
October 8 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
October 14 – Columbia, MO – Mizzou Arena
October 15 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
October 16 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center
October 22-23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
October 28 – Lubbock, TX – United Supermarket Arena
October 29 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
October 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
November 4 – Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center
November 11 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
November 12 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.