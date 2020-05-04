GAA Changed Refund Terms After COVID-19 Outbreak

Ireland’s Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) quietly changed its season ticket refund policy due to the coronavirus pandemic that now prohibits refunds for postponed events....

Ireland’s Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) quietly changed its season ticket refund policy due to the coronavirus pandemic that now prohibits refunds for postponed events.

A new clause was added to the organization’s policy in March which states that should the GAA season, Allianz National League or Championship be postponed due to events outside the GAA’s control (such as a natural disaster or pandemic), refunds will not be provided to ticket holders.

Spot the Difference: Left:

2020 GAA Season Ticket Terms & Conditions from December 2019. Right:

2020 GAA Season Ticket Terms & Conditions, currently on https://t.co/11oNbH2K0p. Metadata for the file on the right shows it was last updated on March 20th, 2020. That's slippery. pic.twitter.com/vfNWWEFhE0 — GAA Picks 🏐🏑 (@GAAPicks) April 28, 2020

“GAA may make changes and update these terms and conditions at any time without further notice to you,” reads the updated ticket terms and conditions. “It is your sole responsibility to check the terms and conditions periodically, because your continued use of the Season Ticket will mean you accept those changes and updates.”

GAA director of communications Alan Milton confirmed that the change was made in mid-March and the ticketing department has since been working with season ticket holders as games are suspended.

“The clause was added the week ending March 15. Amendments are catered for in the terms and conditions and the ticketing department have liaised with season ticket holders who have made contact with various queries since the games have stopped,” Milton told the Irish Examiner.

This policy alteration mirrors the pandemic-induced change from Ticketmaster, which would only allow refunds for events that were cancelled outright rather than postponed. Fans and lawmakers lashed out at the company’s quiet change and Ticketmaster’s parent company Live Nation ultimately responded with a revised policy to allow refunds for postponed shows.

GAA season tickets for 2020 cost €120, €45 of which are allocated to county boards’ cash flow and has already been spent this season. The organization remains intent on completing their championship this year under proper safety measures.

Headline image via GAA / @officialgaa