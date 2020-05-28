LA’s Greek Theatre Cancels Summer Concert Season

Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre has followed suite of the Hollywood Bowl, announcing that all shows at Griffith Park Amphitheater through October are either cancelled...

Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre has followed suite of the Hollywood Bowl, announcing that all shows at Griffith Park Amphitheater through October are either cancelled or postponed.

This will be the first time in 90 years that the venue had to cancel its 2020 season “in conformance with State, County and City guidelines regarding COVID-19 and the improbability for mass gatherings, like concerts and large crowd events.”

The Theatre announced the news this week, revealing a list of concerts that have been rescheduled to 2021, postponed without rescheduled dates, or shows that have been outright cancelled. Cancelled performances include Kesha and Norah Jones – which were announced earlier this month – as well as Melanie Martinez, Gladys Knight, AJR, Awolnation, and Above & Beyond. At this time, Maren Morris, Barenaked Ladies, and Brit Floyd have rescheduled to 2021, while artists like Alicia Keys, the Goo Goo Dolls, and Deftones have not been rescheduled at this time.

“Although we had hoped to celebrate our 90th anniversary season of providing live entertainment for the citizens of Los Angeles, we feel it is the right, responsible and safe thing for fans, artists, staff and our Griffith Park community to put a pause on live, large crowds until 2021,” Los Angeles Recreation and Parks executive officer AP Diaz said in a statement this week.

The Greek Theatre isn’t alone; venues have been cancelling their entire concert seasons, including The Hollywood Bowl and Colorado’s legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater. The entire industry is ultimately halted for the moment, causing a huge blow to this year’s concert revenue amid this unprecedented time in history.

–

Picture via Wikimedia Commons