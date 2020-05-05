Jason Aldean, RATM Top Monday Best-Sellers List
Jason Aldean was the No. 1 seller on Monday, according to Ticket Club sales data. The country star’s September gig in Tampa reigned supreme to begin the week, while Rage Against the Machine’s newly-rescheduled dates also proved popular. RATM scored two spots on the top 20 list for their new dates set for next year, making them the only 2021 events to make the list.
Hamilton also nabbed two spots in the rankings for touring performances in Tempe, Arizona and Salt Lake City later this year. Other Broadway favorites The Lion King and Come From Away joined the list at Nos. 12 and 15, respectively. Motley Crue awaits the fate of their Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett, but as shows remains scheduled to start in June, the tour made the list twice.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 4, 2020
- Jason Aldean, Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny & Dee Jay Silver (September 11, 2020 @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL)
- Rage Against The Machine & Run The Jewels (June 19, 2021 @ Pacific Coliseum – Vancouver, BC)
- Alabama (August 7, 2020 @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre – Birmingham, AL)
- Hamilton (October 17, 2020 @ Gammage Auditorium – Tempe, AZ)
- Hamilton (December 18, 2020 @ George S. And Dolores Dore Eccles Theatre – Salt Lake City, UT)
- Backstreet Boys (September 12, 2020 @ Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA)
- Tool (Postponed from June 17, 2020 @ Chesapeake Energy Arena – Oklahoma City, OK)
- Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (August 30, 2020 @ Coors Field – Denver, CO)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Drew Parker (November 30, 2020 @ Madison Square Garden – New York, NY)
- Three Dog Night (December 3, 2020 @ Paramount Theatre – Austin, TX)
- BTS (Postponed from May 10, 2020 @ Cotton Bowl Stadium – Dallas, TX)
- The Lion King (September 27, 2020 @ Segerstrom Center For the Arts – Costa Mesa, CA)
- Joe Bonamassa (August 9, 2020 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO)
- Chris Stapleton (July 18, 2020 @ Truist Park – Atlanta, GA)
- Come From Away (August 29, 2020 @ Cadillac Place – Chicago, IL)
- KCRW’s World Festival: Brittany Howard (August 16, 2020 @ Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA)
- Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (July 3, 2020 @ FirstEnergy Stadium – Cleveland, OH)
- Rage Against The Machine & Run The Jewels (July 9, 2021 @ Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO)
- Erykah Badu & Common (November 7, 2020 @ State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA)
- Air Supply (October 18, 2020 @ St. George Theatre – Staten Island, NY)
