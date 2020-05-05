Jason Aldean, RATM Top Monday Best-Sellers List

Jason Aldean was the No. 1 seller on Monday, according to Ticket Club sales data. The country star’s September gig in Tampa reigned supreme...

Jason Aldean was the No. 1 seller on Monday, according to Ticket Club sales data. The country star’s September gig in Tampa reigned supreme to begin the week, while Rage Against the Machine’s newly-rescheduled dates also proved popular. RATM scored two spots on the top 20 list for their new dates set for next year, making them the only 2021 events to make the list.

Hamilton also nabbed two spots in the rankings for touring performances in Tempe, Arizona and Salt Lake City later this year. Other Broadway favorites The Lion King and Come From Away joined the list at Nos. 12 and 15, respectively. Motley Crue awaits the fate of their Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett, but as shows remains scheduled to start in June, the tour made the list twice.

See the full rundown below.

Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 4, 2020