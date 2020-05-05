Kelly Clarkson Pushes Las Vegas Residency Debut To 2021

Kelly Clarkson is further delaying her anticipated Las Vegas residency show Invincible due to the coronavirus. The Grammy winner was originally supposed to launch...

Her performance schedule featured dates running throughout the summer and into September. However, citing uncertainty for those shows, the singer is waiting until an unspecified date in 2021 to launch her first residency as a safety precaution.

“There is just too much uncertainty going on right now and we want to make sure everybody’s safe and we want to make sure everybody can have a good time when you come see me in Vegas,” Clarkson said in a video clip posted to her social media accounts. “We’re gonna celebrate together in 2021.”

Refunds are available for fans who have previously purchased tickets for 2020 dates, and Clarkson confirmed that all who bought tickets for impacted dates will have exclusive pre-sale access to tickets for her 2021 shows.

“I am so stoked to see y’all in Vegas but let’s make sure we’re going to have a good time and be safe,” she told fans.

Clarkson may have to wait a while longer before hitting the stage in Sin City but she continues to work while stuck at home. She is currently still filming her daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show and will continue filming the remainder of this season of The Voice as the competition goes forward virtually.