NBA’s 76ers Share Pandemic Ticket Refund Policy

The Philadelphia 76ers are still awaiting answers regarding the paused NBA season, but their fans no longer have to wait for answers surrounding unused tickets. In an email sent to ticket holders, the Sixers shared their pandemic-induced ticket refund policy to address concerns.

Fans who purchased tickets directly from the team have the option to request a cash refund, but must do so before June 5. They may also hold onto their seats by opting to rollover their ticket balance for 2020-21 credit. This policy applies to season ticket owners, partial plan holders and group plan buyers as well, with a team official confirming to NBC Sports that charges to season ticket owners will not be made in April and May.

“While we await more information from the league regarding the 2019-20 season, it is our commitment to provide flexible options regarding all games that have been postponed,” reads the email, which was obtained by local news outlet 6ABC. “The entire 76ers organization hopes you and your loved ones continue to remain safe and healthy. We understand the landscape has changed for so many, and our compassion and appreciation for the Philadelphia Community are as strong as ever.”

For those who bought tickets via Philly’s resale partner StubHub, the policy looks a little different. The secondary marketplace is only issuing refunds for events which have been cancelled, a call the NBA has yet to officially make. If the games are in fact axed altogether, StubHub will make both cash refunds and vouchers for 120 percent credit available to buyers.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver previously suggested that the league would have enough information to decide the season’s fate this month. In order to complete the season and crown a champion, reported contingency plans have ranged from the concept of resuming in a hub location such as Orlando to pushing back the start of the 2020-21 season to December.