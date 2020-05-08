*NSYNC fans have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to interact with the boyband while benefiting those in need during the COVID-19 crisis. Three members of *NSYNC...

*NSYNC fans have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to interact with the boyband while benefiting those in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

Three members of *NSYNC – Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick – have organized a special trip to Orlando, Florida as a part of the All-In Challenge. One fan who wins the sweepstakes will be able to bring two friends with them to a three-night vacation with Fatone, Bass, and Kirkpatrick serving as tour guides throughout Disney World and Universal Studios.

The three contestants will also receive official *NSYNC merchandise, signed by all five members. However, Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez will not be participating in the offering. Fans can enter the sweepstakes for only $10. Enter here.

Musicians, athletes, and other celebrities have been participating in the All-In Challenge, presented by Fanatics. The challenge allows fans to place bids on items and experiences like Eli Manning’s Corvette for winning the Super Bowl MVP, Derek Jeter’s farewell season all star jersey, or throwing out the first pitch at an MLB game.

Each time a person makes a donation, they must reveal why they are donating to the cause and then challenge a friend to go “all-in” or make a donation of their own. The bidding prices are hihg, however, 100% of the funds raised will be split equally between Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, Feeding America, and World Central Kitchen.

To make a donation or see what’s up-for-grabs, visit the All-In Challenge.