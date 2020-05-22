Stadium Construction Site Sees Outbreak In Virus Cases

Several construction workers overseeing renovations at Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium have reportedly contracted COVID-19. Ten workers onsite are said to have tested positive for the...

Several construction workers overseeing renovations at Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium have reportedly contracted COVID-19.

Ten workers onsite are said to have tested positive for the virus. However, that number is feared to be even higher given the exposure risk of other workers, AL.com reports. The report also states that workers on the site were rarely seen wearing face masks to mitigate the virus’ spread. As a result of the outbreak, the project was briefly halted to implement deep-cleaning measures.

“The safety of all of our employees and trade partners is our top priority,” Caddell Construction Company, which is overseeing the project, said in a statement to The Tuscaloosa News. “In addition to adhering to all established protocols to protect our workers, Caddell restricted operations over the past weekend after receiving notice of positive tests among some employees and trade partners. This allowed us to engage in additional deep-cleaning and provide testing by an independent laboratory so all of our team members could be cleared before returning to the job site. Our processes meet and/or exceed OSHA and CDC guidelines. We will continue to act on the latest guidance and information to promote the health and safety of our essential workforce.”

It remains unknown if the Alabama Crimson Tide will be able to take the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall with college athletics being a question mark. Nonetheless, the University of Alabama responded to the reported outbreak.

“From the start of the pandemic, UA has continuously mandated that our campus contractors take all necessary steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the University said in a statement. “The contractors immediately adapted operations and processes, engaged in heightened cleaning, and took other protective measures for the health and safety of their employees. The University directly provided sanitation supplies, thermometers, and signage at all construction sites, and made personal protective equipment available to all contractors.”

Bryant-Denny Stadium is the latest football venue to log cases of COVID-19. Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium and LA’s SoFi Stadium have also seen multiple workers contract the virus as construction continues on the projects in order to meet their target opening dates this summer. Bryant-Denny Stadium construction is expected to finish in time for Alabama’s scheduled home opener against Georgia State on September 12.