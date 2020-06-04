Alan Jackson’s Alabama Drive-In Concerts Postponed

Alan Jackson will launch his “Small Town Drive-In” concert series a week later than planned. The country star was slated to take over sprawling...

Alan Jackson will launch his “Small Town Drive-In” concert series a week later than planned.

The country star was slated to take over sprawling fields in Alabama for socially distant drive-in shows this weekend, however, potential weather threats from Tropical Storm Cristobal have forced organizers to reschedule the gigs. Jackson’s concerts in Cullman and Fairhope, Alabama were initially scheduled for June 5 and 6 but will now take place a week later on June 12 and 13, respectively.

“With potential tropical storm conditions in the forecast for the Alabama coast on Saturday, organizers determined it’s in the best interest of safety for fans and event staff that the Fairhope show be rescheduled,” reads a statement from organizers in a release. “Given the unique nature of the staging and set up for these events, the Cullman concert is being rescheduled in conjunction with this decision.”

Tickets for the shows will be honored on the new dates, while those who are unable to attend the rescheduled shows are asked to email Platform Tickets with a name and order number.

The June 13 show is sold out of $99.99 general admission parking passes admitting two fans per vehicle, though fans can still attend by purchasing a $39.99 passenger pass to tack on to a parking pass. The show in Cullman has both general parking and passengers still available for sale.

Jackson is the latest artist to delve into drive-in shows as the entertainment industry tries creative alternatives in a world of social distancing. His gigs next weekend can accommodate up to 2,000 cars and will adhere to local safety measures, including contactless concession ordering. Jackson will donate a portion of ticket proceeds to local food relief causes.