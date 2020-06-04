Poison Pull Out Of Musikfest Lineup Following Tour Postponement

The iconic 80’s rockers of Poison had to pull out of their performance at Musikfest following the postponement of their Stadium Tour with Motley...

The iconic 80’s rockers of Poison had to pull out of their performance at Musikfest following the postponement of their Stadium Tour with Motley Crue this summer.

Poison were slated to perform at Musikfest on August 7. While the festival is still up in the air – scheduled to run from July 31 to August 9 – Poison will no longer be performing, following suite of Shinedown and The National. ArtsQuest officials said they would consider all options for programming “based on the evolving information and guidelines from state and federal officials.” The fate of the fest will be announced next week.

Earlier this week, Poison, Motley Crue, Def Leppard, and Joan Jett finally revealed that The Stadium Tour will be postponed, following months-long speculation.

“We wanted to continue to communicate with our fans and update you with valid information as it becomes available,” the bands said in a joint statement. “The official decision as been made to move all 2020 North American Stadium Tour dates into the summer of 2021. The new stadium dates are being rescheduled, your tickets will be honored for all postponed shows and refund policy information will be made available shortly.”

The groups encouraged fans to “stay tuned, be safe and we will see you next year.”