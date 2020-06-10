CMA Fest, Andrea Bocelli Top Tuesday’s Best-Seller List

Next summer’s CMA Music Festival was Tuesday’s best-selling event, according to Ticket Club sales data. The Nashville staple was cancelled this year due to...

Next summer’s CMA Music Festival was Tuesday’s best-selling event, according to Ticket Club sales data. The Nashville staple was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus but is slated to return to Nissan Stadium for another four-day run next June. Andrea Bocelli’s upcoming Boston tour date earned the No. 2 rank while Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons in Las Vegas followed at No. 3.

Though fans are anticipating Harry Styles to postpone his Love On Tour, two shows scheduled for this summer made the list. Styles’ gig at Madison Square Garden landed the No. 5 spot while his Chicago show appeared on the bottom half of the list at No. 15. A diverse mix of other musical artists sold well, including George Strait, Brooks and Dunn, Chicago and Alanis Morissette.

The Dallas Cowboys were the behind the best-selling sporting event for their November 8 game against the Steelers, the first of three entries on the top 20. Miami vs. Florida State was the day’s lone college football entry while The Memorial Tournament at Ohio’s Muirfield Village Golf Course earned the No. 9 spot.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – June 9, 2020