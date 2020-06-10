CMA Fest, Andrea Bocelli Top Tuesday’s Best-Seller List
Top Events June 10, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
Next summer’s CMA Music Festival was Tuesday’s best-selling event, according to Ticket Club sales data. The Nashville staple was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus but is slated to return to Nissan Stadium for another four-day run next June. Andrea Bocelli’s upcoming Boston tour date earned the No. 2 rank while Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons in Las Vegas followed at No. 3.
Though fans are anticipating Harry Styles to postpone his Love On Tour, two shows scheduled for this summer made the list. Styles’ gig at Madison Square Garden landed the No. 5 spot while his Chicago show appeared on the bottom half of the list at No. 15. A diverse mix of other musical artists sold well, including George Strait, Brooks and Dunn, Chicago and Alanis Morissette.
The Dallas Cowboys were the behind the best-selling sporting event for their November 8 game against the Steelers, the first of three entries on the top 20. Miami vs. Florida State was the day’s lone college football entry while The Memorial Tournament at Ohio’s Muirfield Village Golf Course earned the No. 9 spot.
See the full rundown below.
Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – June 9, 2020
- CMA Music Festival: 4 Day Pass (June 10, 2021 @ Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN)
- Andrea Bocelli (December 11, 2020 @ TD Garden – Boston, MA)
- Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons (September 4, 2020 @ Paris Theater at Paris Hotel – Las Vegas NV)
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (November 8, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (July 7, 2020 @ Madison Square Garden – New York, NY)
- Brooks and Dunn (October 2, 2020 @ Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN)
- Miami Hurricanes vs. Florida State Seminoles (November 7, 2020 @ Hard Rock Stadium – Miami, FL)
- Big Rock Summer Tour: RATT, Tom Keifer, Skid Row & Slaughter (August 27, 2020 @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom – Hampton, NH)
- The Memorial Tournament: Friday (July 17, 2020 @ Muirfield Village Golf Course – Dublin, OH)
- Alanis Morissette (September 4, 2021 @ Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA)
- The Lion King (November 15, 2020 @ Chapman Music Hall at Tulsa Performing Arts Center – Tulsa, OK)
- NFL Preseason: Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens (August 22, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Blake Shelton (Postponed from March 14, 2020 @ Pepsi Center – Denver, CO)
- Chicago (June 26, 2021 @ Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, TX)
- Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (July 24, 2020 @ United Center – Chicago, IL)
- Big Head Todd and the Monsters & Violent Femmes (June 12, 2021 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO)
- Garth Brooks (August 22, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)
- George Strait, Little Big Town & Chris Stapleton (July 31, 2021 @ US Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN)
- Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers (November 1, 2020 @ CenturyLink Field – Seattle, WA)
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles (December 27, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.