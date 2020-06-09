The Smashing Pumpkins Cancel Tour Following Postponement

The Smashing Pumpkins will no longer be able to move forward with their tour this year amid coronavirus concerns. Rock Invasion 2 Tour was...

The Smashing Pumpkins will no longer be able to move forward with their tour this year amid coronavirus concerns.

Rock Invasion 2 Tour was slated to take place this spring, but was pushed to October once news of coronavirus began to spread. While the future of the virus remains unknown, the group made the difficult decision to outright call-off the tour. The trek would have hit cities like Nashville, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Grand Rapids, and Louisville.

“It is with heavy hearts that we must announce The Smashing Pumpkins Rock Invasion 2 tour will no longer be taking place,” the group said in a statement this week. “Though this decision did not come easily, it is our top priority to maintain the safety and health of our fans, crew, and venue staff. Tickets will automatically be refunded at point of purchase. Thank you for understanding.”

Ticketholders will be refunded via point of purchase.

This marks the group’s second round of tour dates affected due to the virus this year, following the North American trek with Guns N’ Roses that will be rescheduled. The Smashing Pumpkins, who just reunited in 2018, would have been touring in support of their most recent record, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1/LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.