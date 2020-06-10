Connecticut To Allow Outdoor Concerts As State Reopens Next Week

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont released Sector Rules for fully reopening the state next week amid the coronavirus pandemic. Since news of the virus first...

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont released Sector Rules for fully reopening the state next week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Since news of the virus first broke in the state, manufacturing, construction, real estate, utilities, some retail, child care, and hospitals have remained open, as they’ve been dubbed “essential businesses.” Late last month, more businesses began to open with limited capacity – including outdoor recreation and restaurants, remaining retail stores, and outdoor zoos and museums – followed by hair salons and barbershops earlier this month.

On June 17, the rest of the state will reopen, though certain safety protocols will still remain in place. People will now be able to enjoy outdoor restaurants, hotel and lodging areas, all personal services, and social clubs. Libraries, museums, zoos, aquariums, sporting clubs, and outdoor arts and entertainment venues will also open, though at limited capacity.

So, how will outdoor concert and sporting venues move forward from here? According to the reopening guide, there should be isolation plans in place ahead of an event in case people become ill with COVID-19 symptoms, and attendees must remain six feet apart, aside from family members. There will be distancing markers implemented to maintain distance and direct traffic flow, and digital ticketing will be encouraged when possible.

Cleaning and disinfectant protocols should be used, with disinfectant wipes readily available to guests, as well as hand sanitizer stationed at venue entrance points. Everyone will still need to wear a mask inside the establishment – aside from performers when they are performing at least 12 feet away from fans or other performers.

“As Connecticut enters Phase II, the state wants to enable its citizens to enjoy quality time outdoors,” the guidelines state. “Such activities must be undertaken only after prioritizing the health and safety of attendees and employees. It is the cumulative effects gained from social distancing, hand washing, and mask-wearing that will prevent the spread of COVID-19. Please keep that in mind as you plan and execute your event.”

While the state may be reopening, various concerts and festivals are still cancelled or postponed through the end of 2020, or have been pushed back to 2021. Several states have tried social-distanced concerts already, including Arkansas and Utah, while others are planning drive-in music festivals or shows this summer.