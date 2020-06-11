Rescheduled Indy 500 Races To Top Spot On Wednesday Best-Seller List

NASCAR fans will soon be admitted back into races, news which helped the rescheduled Indianapolis 500 zoom into the top spot on Wednesday’s best-selling...

NASCAR fans will soon be admitted back into races, news which helped the rescheduled Indianapolis 500 zoom into the top spot on Wednesday’s best-selling events list, per Ticket Club sales data. The event was rescheduled to August 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic and leads a number of hot-selling events set for the fall months.

Billy Joel’s paused residency at Madison Square Garden is scheduled to resume in September, with that show nabbing the No. 2 spot. NFL games continued their reign as best-sellers with bouts featuring the Buccaneers, Cowboys, Raiders and Steelers scattered throughout the top 20, along with a lone college football game.

An eclectic mix of concerts were among the rankings with Harry Styles leading the way. The British pop-rocker announced rescheduled dates for his Love On Tour yesterday and fans were eager to scoop up tickets for the new dates. Styles’ shows in Nashville, Chicago, Houston, Detroit, San Antonio and New York all nabbed spots on the list. Other notable entries include concerts featuring The Eagles, Whiskey Myers and Andrea Bocelli.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – June 10, 2020