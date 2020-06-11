Rescheduled Indy 500 Races To Top Spot On Wednesday Best-Seller List
NASCAR fans will soon be admitted back into races, news which helped the rescheduled Indianapolis 500 zoom into the top spot on Wednesday’s best-selling events list, per Ticket Club sales data. The event was rescheduled to August 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic and leads a number of hot-selling events set for the fall months.
Billy Joel’s paused residency at Madison Square Garden is scheduled to resume in September, with that show nabbing the No. 2 spot. NFL games continued their reign as best-sellers with bouts featuring the Buccaneers, Cowboys, Raiders and Steelers scattered throughout the top 20, along with a lone college football game.
An eclectic mix of concerts were among the rankings with Harry Styles leading the way. The British pop-rocker announced rescheduled dates for his Love On Tour yesterday and fans were eager to scoop up tickets for the new dates. Styles’ shows in Nashville, Chicago, Houston, Detroit, San Antonio and New York all nabbed spots on the list. Other notable entries include concerts featuring The Eagles, Whiskey Myers and Andrea Bocelli.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – June 10, 2020
- 2020 Indianapolis 500 (August 23, 2020 @ Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Indianapolis, IN)
- Billy Joel (September 26, 2020 @ Madison Square Garden – New York, NY)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers (October 18, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)
- NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (August 6, 2020 @ Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium – Canton, OH)
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos (November 15, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (November 8, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (October 1, 2021 @ Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN)
- Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (September 25, 2021 @ United Center – Chicago, IL)
- The Eagles (October 15, 2021 @ The Forum – Inglewood, CA)
- Rod Stewart & Cheap Trick (August 30, 2020 @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – Spring, TX)
- Boise State Broncos vs. Florida State Seminoles (September 19, 2020 @ Albertsons Stadium – Boise, ID)
- Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (September 13, 2021 @ Toyota Center – Houston, TX)
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns (October 18, 2020 @ Heinz Field – Pittsburgh, PA)
- Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (September 20, 2021 @ Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI)
- Whiskey Myers (February 12, 2021 @ Golden Nugget – Lake Charles, LA)
- Chris Stapleton (Postponed from September 4, 2020 @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre – Birmingham, AL)
- Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (September 9, 2021 @ AT&T Center – San Antonio, TX)
- Andrea Bocelli (December 16, 2020 @ Madison Square Garden – New York, NY)
- Harry Styles: Harryween Fancy Dress Party (October 30, 2021 @ Madison Square Garden – New York, NY)
- The Memorial Tournament: Friday (July 17, 2020 @ Muirfield Village Golf Course – Dublin, OH)
