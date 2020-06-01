Digital KCON Music Festival Announces Livestream Lineup

This year’s Los Angeles-based Korean music and culture festival KCON was called-off due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now, K-pop fans can tune in...

This year’s Los Angeles-based Korean music and culture festival KCON was called-off due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now, K-pop fans can tune in to a special digital version of the fest.

Originally, KCON was set to take place from August 27 to 30 in Los Angeles, as well as June 12-14 in New York City. However, now the festival has partnered with YouTube to stream a weeklong event from June 20 to 26. The fest will feature performances from artists like CHUNG Ha, GFriend, (G)I-DLE, Monsta X, Stray Kids, and Tomorrow x Together. Stray Kids, PENTAGON, Too, and more will also take the virtual stage.

Each day of the week will feature a different live concert, along with exclusive meet and greet and behind-the-scenes footage. English-speaking fans can enjoy the performances with English subtitles by joining the Mnet K-Pop Youtube channel for $19.99 per month. A portion of these funds will go toward UNESCO’s Learning Never Stops campaign.

K-pop artists have been keeping the spirit of their shows alive during the pandemic. The superstars of BTS recently streamed previous concerts via the “Bang Bang Con” as a part of their anniversary event dubbed “Festa.” Other acts, including NCT 127, NCT DREAM, and Super M have also streamed concerts through the V LIVE app.