FC Cincinnati Sees High Demand In New Stadium Seating

Although MLS has halted operations due to the coronavirus pandemic, FC Cincinnati supporters are eager for the team’s return and have exceeded seating demand...

Although MLS has halted operations due to the coronavirus pandemic, FC Cincinnati supporters are eager for the team’s return and have exceeded seating demand expectations.

Last month, the team revealed their second phase of ticket sales for the stadium, which featured four premium club spaces: the First Financial Club, the Cincinnatus Club, the Pitch View Club, and the Tunnel Club. Despite the current state of the nation, FC Cincinatti fans showed they are ready for soccer to return; the team reported that more than 2,000 accounts placed deposits for premium seating at the club’s future stadium.

The total amount of deposits were placed with just over a two-week time span, which exceeded the club’s month-long campaign goal. At the team’s current Nipper Stadium, premium seats have been sold-out since 2016. The club wanted to add more options for the West End Stadium.

FCC’s Sr. VP of Sales and Ticketing, Jeff Smith, said he thinks the surge in demand “says a lot.”

“At Nippert Stadium, we proved a lot with our fan base over the last four seasons and we were certainly proving it again heading into the fifth,” Smith said. “But one of the challenges we had at Nipper was we had very limited premium seating assets.”

Smith went on to note that he believes it is “even more impactful to hear from our fan base and their involvement and engagement with our club for the future.”

“I think 2020 still represents a lot of uncertainty for people, just a lot of angst and challenge,” Smith said. “But I think the future represents a lot of hope and excitement for our fans.”

Along with the premium ticket options, FCC also allowed fans the option to vote on the future stadium design. Fans were able to choose from four different patterns designed by architect Populous. The winning design was chosen last week; the east side seating section will feature the club’s “Gary” winged lion logo in orange on the navy blue seats.

The team said that construction will still continue as planned amid the pandemic, meaning the $250 million stadium will open next spring. Currently, the club is accepting $100 deposits toward premium seating options at the stadium. For more information regarding seating options, visit WestEndStadium.com.