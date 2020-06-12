Hometown Country Jam Music Festival Approved For September Date

The Hometown Country Jam Music Festival, which was postponed in May, will now commence this fall. “There is nothing more important to us than...

“There is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our fans, artists, team members, and community as a whole,” organizers said in a press release this week. “In accordance with local and state officials, due to COVID-19, we had to make the unprecedented decision to reschedule the Hometown Country Jam Music Festival that was slated to take place on May 30, 2020 at the historic Brickie Bowl in Hobart, IN.”

Rather than celebrating on Memorial Day weekend, country fans can now look forward to the event during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The same lineup will take the stage this fall, including a headlining performance from Lee Brice, as well as sets from Dylan Schneider, Julia Cole, and Lewis Brice. Additionally, Nashville recording artist Jonny James will fill in the Region’s local talent slot.

According to the press release, festival organizers rescheduled the event – and secured all of their artists – within just two days to keep the lineup, something that is “completely unheard of.”

“This goes to show that when we as Americans get knocked down, we get back up, we unite, and we come back stronger than ever before,” organizers continued.”

All tickets for the May event will be honored at the new festival date. New tickets will be available via HometownCountryFest.com.

