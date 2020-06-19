For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic took over the nation, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum will host a concert by country music artist...

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic took over the nation, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum will host a concert by country music artist Jamey Johnson.

The show is slated to take place on July 18 on the front lawn of the Coliseum with country’s Cole Jones opening the gig. Fans will have the chance to listen to the performance in a socially-distant manner, with tickets sold per table. Only 8 people will be allowed to sit at the same table, with tickets ranging in price from $35 to $75.

A limited amount of tables will head on sale this Monday, June 22.

The country show, presented by the Coliseum and IP Casino Resort Spa in Biloxi, is the latest socially-distant concert to pop-up across the country. Already, Utah and Arkansas held live performances, and many more are slowly becoming the norm during the summer concert season.

A handful of gigs are being promoted with various safety protocols in place after promoter giant Live Nation announced they would test crowdless gigs and drive-in movie theater shows this summer. Artists, venues, and promoters are working toward a new normal in the industry by testing various concert methods, including checkerboard seating, outdoor events, and livestream shows.