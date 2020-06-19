EDM fans were going to experience the country’s first drive-in music festival in Florida this weekend, but due to weather conditions, the event has...

EDM fans were going to experience the country’s first drive-in music festival in Florida this weekend, but due to weather conditions, the event has been called-off.

The festival, dubbed Road Rave, was originally set to take place on June 6 with performances from Carnage, Riot, Ten, Blunts & Blondes, Nitti Gritti, and Gravedgr. However, as the world broke out into protests over the death of George Floyd and police brutality, the festival opted to postpone to later in the month so they wouldn’t take any focus away from the Black Lives Matter movement.

Road Rave was pushed to the Central Florida Fairgrounds for Saturday, June 20. Now, as the weekend approaches, creator DJ Carnage and promoter Disco Donnie Presents had to cancel the event due to weather concerns.

“Waking up this morning I had no idea that the first Road Rave I ever announced was going to be cancelled,” Carnage said in a statement. “This one definitely hit home for me and was going to mean the most considering the city and venue. It’s tough for me to put into words how upset I was when DiscoDonnie called me saying we had to cancel.”

He went on to note that although the festival was originally created with an idea in mind to keep attendees safe, “there’s just no stopping Mother Earth and this rain.” Carnage said that he’ll be back to the city soon.

DiscoDonnie said that ticketholders will be refunded via point of purchase within 3-5 business days and they “look forward to bringing Carnage back to Orlando.”

More and more drive-in music festivals and concert tours are popping-up around the country as the live event industry determines how to move forward amid the coronavirus pandemic.