Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire Reveal Rescheduled Tour Dates
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours June 12, 2020 Olivia Perreault 0
Fans of Santana and Earth, Wind and Fire will have to wait until next summer to see the rockers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Originally, Santana was slated to head out on their Miraculous Supernatural Tour this summer, though out of safety concerns, the trek has been rescheduled to next summer. Now, the run will kick-off on June 18, 2021 in Chula Vista. They’ll visit cities like Milwaukee, Mansfield, Syracuse, Atlanta, and Camden before wrapping-up in Tampa on August 28, 2021.
The news follows Santana’s cancellation of their planned Las Vegas residency, An Intimate Evening with Santana, which was set to begin in mid-March. Additionally, Santana had to postpone their previously scheduled spring European leg of the tour, which was cancelled in March when news of the virus first broke across the globe. Those dates, which includes shows in Bologna and Zurich, have not been rescheduled at this time.
Santana would have been performing in support of their latest album Africa Speaks, while also covering hits from their best-selling record Supernatural in honor of its 20th anniversary.
While the live event industry remains ultimately halted, Santana has still found a way to keep fans occupied; the group performed on Stephen Colbert’s #PlayAtHome series this past week.
See the rescheduled dates below.
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire | Miraculous Supernatural Tour 2021
June 18, 2021 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheater
June 19, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium *with special guest WAR
June 22, 2021 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 23, 2021 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
June 25, 2021 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
June 29, 2021 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
June 30, 2021 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
July 2, 2021 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 3, 2021 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 5, 2021 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 7, 2021 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
July 9, 2021 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 10, 2021 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 11, 2021 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds
July 16, 2021 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 17, 2021 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
August 7, 2021 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
August 8, 2021 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
August 11, 2021 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
August 13, 2021 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena (Santana only)
August 14, 2021 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 15, 2021 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
August 18, 2021 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
August 19, 2021 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
August 21, 2021 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 22, 2021 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
August 25, 2021 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
August 27, 2021 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre at South Florida Fairgrounds
August 28, 2021 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.