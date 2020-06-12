Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire Reveal Rescheduled Tour Dates

Fans of Santana and Earth, Wind and Fire will have to wait until next summer to see the rockers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Originally,...

Fans of Santana and Earth, Wind and Fire will have to wait until next summer to see the rockers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally, Santana was slated to head out on their Miraculous Supernatural Tour this summer, though out of safety concerns, the trek has been rescheduled to next summer. Now, the run will kick-off on June 18, 2021 in Chula Vista. They’ll visit cities like Milwaukee, Mansfield, Syracuse, Atlanta, and Camden before wrapping-up in Tampa on August 28, 2021.

The news follows Santana’s cancellation of their planned Las Vegas residency, An Intimate Evening with Santana, which was set to begin in mid-March. Additionally, Santana had to postpone their previously scheduled spring European leg of the tour, which was cancelled in March when news of the virus first broke across the globe. Those dates, which includes shows in Bologna and Zurich, have not been rescheduled at this time.

Santana would have been performing in support of their latest album Africa Speaks, while also covering hits from their best-selling record Supernatural in honor of its 20th anniversary.

While the live event industry remains ultimately halted, Santana has still found a way to keep fans occupied; the group performed on Stephen Colbert’s #PlayAtHome series this past week.

See the rescheduled dates below.

Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire | Miraculous Supernatural Tour 2021

June 18, 2021 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

June 19, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium *with special guest WAR

June 22, 2021 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 23, 2021 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

June 25, 2021 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 29, 2021 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 30, 2021 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

July 2, 2021 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 3, 2021 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 5, 2021 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 7, 2021 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

July 9, 2021 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 10, 2021 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 11, 2021 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

July 16, 2021 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 17, 2021 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

August 7, 2021 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

August 8, 2021 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 11, 2021 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 13, 2021 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena (Santana only)

August 14, 2021 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 15, 2021 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 18, 2021 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 19, 2021 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 21, 2021 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 22, 2021 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 25, 2021 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

August 27, 2021 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre at South Florida Fairgrounds

August 28, 2021 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds