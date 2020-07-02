ACL Fest Calls Off 2020 Event, Announces 2021 Dates

Austin City Limits Music Festival formally shut down its 2020 event as COVID-19 cases rise in Texas, according to updates posted to the event’s...

Austin City Limits Music Festival formally shut down its 2020 event as COVID-19 cases rise in Texas, according to updates posted to the event’s website and social media pages on Wednesday. The festival will return in October of 2021, scheduled for the first and second weekends of the month (Oct. 1-3 and 8-10).

“We would have loved to put on another memorable show this year,” the post announcing the shutdown reads. “However, with the uncertainty surrounding the current situation in Texas, this decision is the only responsible solution. The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and the entire Austin community remains our highest priority.”

The event would have been celebrating its 19th year in 2020, and regularly welcomes more than 200,000 fans to the Texas capital to view the hundreds of acts performing. The lineup for this year’s festival had not yet been announced, though speculation indicated that it might include acts like Rage Against the Machine, Lana Del Rey, Bassnectar, and Run the Jewels – among others. In 2019, Guns N’ Roses, Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino, The Cure, and Cardi B were among the headliners of a bill that included more than 140 groups performing over the two weekends.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) recently announced a pause and partial rollback of the states reopening plan, including the shutdown of bars as coronavirus cases spike. According to data tracking website worldometers.info, Texas has seen record case numbers of late, including 8,240 confirmed positive tests announced Wedesday,

“ACL Fest has always been rooted in tradition, our common love of live music, and our community,” the announcement of the cancellation continued. “This includes supporting Austin Parks Foundation for the past 15 years to improve parks and green spaces across the city. Take this time to maintain your personal health and wellness by visiting www.austinparks.org to learn how you can safely enjoy and support parks in our area, and please continue to follow the advice of local officials, look out for each other, and stay safe.”

Fans who purchased tickets from the venue or primary marketplaces can request a refund, or hang on to their tickets, which will be valid for the 2021 event. Customers will be contacted by Front Gate Tickets with further details on their choices. Those who purchased tickets through secondary ticket marketplaces will need to contact the marketplace they purchased the tickets from to see what options they have.