Former Live Nation President Launches Brooklyn Made Promotions

Anthony Makes, formerly president of Live Nation New York, is “looking to redefine what it means to be a 21st century music company” with the launch of Brooklyn Made, an independent promotions company based out of his home in the Park Slope neighborhood of the eponymous borough.

“After having a front row seat to everything that was happening in the corporate concert promotion world, I really felt now was the right time to leave Live Nation to do this,” Makes told Variety. “I came up as an independent promoter — for my first decade I was promoting concerts on my own. For the past 20 years I worked with AEG, Bowery Presents and of course Live Nation. I went up the corporate ladder as far as I could go. After all of that, I felt like I needed to go back to my roots. With Brooklyn Made, I’ll take all of that first-hand knowledge I’ve acquired and use it to build a new independent experience for venues, artists and fans.”

Makes had made the jump from Bowery Presents to Live Nation in 2018, around the time of the company’s acquisition by AEG.

He told Variety that his new company hopes to make inroads into the crowded New York scene by working to promote shows in open rooms, including Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center, Radio City Music Hall, Carnegie Hall and others. It already has struck deals with CMAC Events and the Capitol Theatre, which is located in Port Chester, just north of the city in Westchester County.

Hopes are to expand not only in New York, but across the country. “No limits for us,” he says. “We’ll grow at a healthy clip that makes sense and bring that retro style back, where it was all about your relationships and how you treat artists and your staff, et cetera. I’m not opening this company to grow it and sell it, this is my final stop.”