BTS Set World Record for Livestream Concert Crowd

K-Pop standouts BTS were announced to have set a world record for viewers on a live stream concert, having drawn more than 756,000 fans across the globe for a June performance. Guinness World Records announced the feat as a record Wednesday – the fifth such certification received by the group.

“Though we may not be able to see each other at this time, we’ve been constantly striving to grow as a group,” band member Jimin said. “We’re coping pretty well [with the coronavirus pandemic], so we hope you can overcome this time by finding the small joy within.”

Bang Bang Con: The Live streamed on June 14 on both the WeVerse platform and Kiswe Mobile. The 100-minute performance reportedly drew viewers from 107 different countries, from their native South Korea, the United States, China, Japan, Great Britain and many more. The filmed performance had six different camera angles, which the group’s management touted as a potential model for other acts to follow for their own live streamed performances while live entertainment struggles with government bans on in-person attendance.

“Despite the difficulties the concert industry is going through due to COVID-19, BTS is being evaluated as opening new possibilities through its online concert,” the band’s management said at the time of the concert.

At $25 per stream, the concert theoretically could have generated up to $18,900,000 in revenue for the group, though no figures of that nature have been revealed. The band has been generous with its donations to causes amid the pandemic, having pledged $1 million to Black Lives Matter-associated charity in early June, with an additional $1 million to the Crew Nation Fund later in June.

Other Guinness records held by BTS include being the first K-pop act to reach No. 1 on the U.S. album charts, highest-selling album in South Korean, most Twitter engagements, and fastest account to 1 million followers on TikTok, which the band racked up in just three hours. the Its Map of the Soul tour is expected to get back on the road in 2021.