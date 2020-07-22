Hamilton in California, Maroon 5 in New York Headline Tickets on Sale

Fresh off the original Broadway production’s Disney+ debut, tickets to the touring company of Hamilton at Hollywood’s Pantages Theatree will be up for grabs,...

Fresh off the original Broadway production’s Disney+ debut, tickets to the touring company of Hamilton at Hollywood’s Pantages Theatree will be up for grabs, for shows beginning in April of next year. Nearly 200 performances are available for purchase, with dates extending into December of next year.

Other highlights on the upcoming tickets on sale calendar include a Maroon 5 gig at Madison Square Garden, Chicago (the musical, not the band) in Vancouver, and an August virtual performance by Ellie Goulding.

For the full lineup of presales and general sales, consult the tables below (note that they are searchable and sortable)

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Presales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Presales

General Sales