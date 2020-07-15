Patriots Planning on 20 Percent Capacity This Fall

The New England Patriots notified season ticket holders and other fans that they anticipate being able to host fans at games this fall, but...

The New England Patriots notified season ticket holders and other fans that they anticipate being able to host fans at games this fall, but at a drastically limited capacity. The team, which enters its first season in the post-Tom Brady era this fall, will offer first priority on available seating to Patriots Putnam Club and Season Ticket Members once those capacities are determined.

“Although game days will look different this year as a result of the many safety precautions being implemented, the Patriots organization is committed to delivering a positive experience for all who attend,” the statement posted to the team’s website says.

It is unclear whether existing ticket locations and orders have been cancelled – though it appears that the New England franchise is following in the footsteps of Kansas City and Baltimore in wiping the slate clean of existing tickets pending further information from local authorities.

In addition to the reduced capacity, the Patriots announced their plans to have ticketed parties maintaining physical distancing from other groups, with seats arranged in blocks of nor more than ten seats. Face coverings will be required for all in attendance.

Walk-up ticket sales at the ticket office will also be halted, with all tickets in the building being switched to mobile-only formats.