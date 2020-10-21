Billie Eilish Plans Livestream Show from Home This Weekend

Billie Eilish, whose hot-selling Where Do We Go? tour was abruptly halted by the COVID pandemic in March, will be playing a “reconfigured” version...

Billie Eilish, whose hot-selling Where Do We Go? tour was abruptly halted by the COVID pandemic in March, will be playing a “reconfigured” version of her tour set this weekend, via livestream. The singer goes on at 6 PM (eastern) Saturday. Tickets are $30 and available through livestream.billieeilish.com.

In an Instagram post early this week following a rehersal, Eilish described the plans for the show. “From rehersal [heart emoji] in the show I’ll be bringing you inside my head in crazy XR environments. Aaaand there’s gonna be a pre-show with trivia and a never before scene from the doc.”

The show will reportedly feature multiple camera angles of the performance, using XR technology to render the show as a 3D environment. A limited number of pre-selected fans will be able to interact (virtually) with Eilish in real-time during the performance. The pre-show begins at 5 PM and includes an exclusive clip from the upcoming Apple TV Plus documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.”

Only three shows of Eilish’s planned run of shows in 2020 had been completed when it all was halted due to the pandemic. Dates on the planned run included shows in the United States and international stops in South America and Europe. Those were all postponed indefinitely in March due to the pandemic, and have not had new dates announced, according to the singer’s website. The lone date on her calendar, for the time being, is the October 24th livestream.