Las Vegas Motor Speedway to Allow Fans for Dodge NHRA Finals

Fans will be back in the stands for a sporting event in Las Vegas the first time since March, as the Dodge NHRA Finals announced they had received approval to allow spectators. Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosts the event from October 30-November 1. The event will crown NHRA world champions in the Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock motorcycle categories.

“Las Vegas Motor Speedway has received permission to allow fans at a reduced capacity to attend the Dodge NHRA Finals as well as limited RV Camping,” an announcement on the speedway website reads. “If approved, the grandstands and suites at the Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be open to race fans subject to social distancing requirements and additional health and safety protocols.”

Those protocols include social distancing in grandstands and concession areas, face coverings, temperature checks, and enhanced cleaning and hand sanitizers stations throughout the venue. Ticketing will also be strictly moble-app based, and no cash payments will be allowed for concession purchases.

No sporting event in Las Vegas has been approved to host fans since March, as the state went into lockdown. It was just recently that the local authorities raised a hard cap on event attendance, switching to a sliding scale allowing a percentage of a venue’s capacity to attend. Fans were quick to express their frustration with this fact, due in part to the recent NASCAR event in the city that was not able to get clearance for attendance.

To one fan’s Facebook post regarding the inability to host fans for the NASCAR event, the track replied:

“A few days after our NASCAR weekend, the state raised the limit on public gatherings for large venues – which is how we were able to lobby for fans at NHRA. Unfortunately the timing of that was not in our favor. Trust us, no one wanted fans in the stands at NASCAR more than us!”

The hard cap cost Las Vegas at least two high profile events planned for this fall, with the relocation of both PBR World Finals and National Finals Rodeo to Texas, which is allowing up to 50 percent of venue capacity for events with approved social distancing plans. Las Vegas Motor Speedway can hold up to 80,000 fans, though that figure may differ based on the configuration used for the NHRA event. The capacity for the Dodge NHRA Finals has not been announced.

Existing ticketholders can submit a form to exchange their current seats for new ones, as the existing seat manifest has been wiped clean to allow social distancing. Those who hold tickets but do not wish to attend will have the option of receiving a credit towards a future event at the venue, or a refund of their purchase price paid, less fees.

Photo via Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Facebook