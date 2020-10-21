With government restrictions on live events in Nevada loosened, the self-styled “entertainment capital of the world” is getting back to business. Several MGM Resorts...

With government restrictions on live events in Nevada loosened, the self-styled “entertainment capital of the world” is getting back to business. Several MGM Resorts shows will be returning to the Las Vegas Strip in November, according to ticket listings and announcements by the massive casino organization.

“After eight months, it’s time to bring entertainment back to the Entertainment Capital of the World,” said George Kliavkoff, MGM Resorts’ President of Entertainment and Sports, in a statement. “While there is still a long road in our city’s recovery, the reintroduction of these shows is an important first step.”

According to reports, seven productions are coming back after eight months of hiatus due to the coronavirus lockdown and subsequent restrictions that capped attendance at 50 or fewer, updated just last month.

David Copperfield at MGM Grand

Brad Garret’s Comedy Club at MGM Grand

Jabbawockeez at MGM Grand

Carrot Top at Luxor

Fantasy at Luxor

Thunder from Down Under at Excalibur

Australian Bee Gees at Excalibur

Those acts join others – including Absinthe at Caesar’s Palace – to announce their return shortly after Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak raised the cap on attendance. Rather than a hard cap at 50, venues can host up to 250 patrons or 50 percent capacity, depending on the size of the room. Other restrictions put in place for COVID safety are key to the return of these events. Those include a minimum distance between the stage and the crowd, masks for performers, minimal use of shared facilities, and separate entrances and exits to minimize congregating before and after the show, as well as extended intermissions to allow for distancing as needed. Motor Sports are also slated to return to the city next week.

Shows mentioned above begin as early as November 6, with tickets available on Ticketmaster and presumably secondary markets and local ticket brokers as well.