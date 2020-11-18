Eventbrite Acquires Event Creator Marketing Toolkit ToneDen

Eventbrite has acquired ToneDen, adding the marketing system to its portfolio as performances remain largely on hold amid the pandemic. ToneDen assists event creators...

Eventbrite has acquired ToneDen, adding the marketing system to its portfolio as performances remain largely on hold amid the pandemic. ToneDen assists event creators and organzers with growing their followings on Spotify using targeted Instagram and other social media ads.

“Today, I’m thrilled to announced that ToneDen has been acquired by Eventbrite, one of the world’s leading event platforms, and a company that shares our passion and vision for helping creators deliver live experiences to millions of people across the globe,” the note from ToneDen CEO Tim Thimmaiah says. ”

Details surrounding the deal have not been published.

Eventbrite has had its share of struggles in recent years. Difficulties with bringing its TicketFly customers to the main platform, a data breach, and pandemic-related demand dives brought stocks to under $10 for the tech company. But positive signs have sent shares upward in recent weeks with the potential for widespread vaccines available within the next year.

Thimmaiah addressed the acquisition in a letter posted to the company website:

New Chapter for ToneDen

Shaping the future of events & creators around the world

Five years ago, ToneDen started with a mission to empower creators with tools to grow and engage with their audiences. We set out to create a platform that made marketing easy and intuitive so that creators could focus on what they do best: crafting extraordinary experiences for their fans. Working hand in hand with these creators, we built a marketing solution that millions use and love, helping them build lasting and meaningful connections with the people that matter to them.

Today, I’m thrilled to announce that ToneDen has been acquired by Eventbrite, one of the world’s leading events platforms, and a company that shares our passion and vision for helping creators deliver live experiences to millions of people across the globe.

The relationship between ToneDen and Eventbrite has a long history. Our partnership started back in 2017 and has flourished over time. Eventbrite has consistently championed our efforts towards building a self-serve marketing solution that addressed the complex set of challenges event creators face. Joining forces with Eventbrite allows us to continue innovating on the best creator-facing marketing platform in the industry.

Looking ahead towards our next stage of growth, we’re excited to help the hundreds of thousands of wonderful event organizers on Eventbrite find, reach, and engage with their attendees without having to be marketing experts. Now more than ever, event creators need ways to grow, understand, and monetize their audiences. With Eventbrite, we plan to bring our technology and expertise to help provide event creators with an all-in-one platform for their entire event lifecycle. As digital transformation accelerates the world around us, we believe ToneDen and Eventbrite will be able to help event organizers, big or small, build their communities and grow their businesses faster than ever before.

I’m incredibly proud of, and humbled by, what the ToneDen team has accomplished and grateful for the creators, brands, and businesses who have been our partners throughout our journey. We can’t wait to join Eventbrite and shape the future of events.