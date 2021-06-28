Ticket Summit Speakers: Logitix COO Jon Katz

Jon Katz is the COO of Logitix, formerly Dynasty Sports & Entertainment and AutoProcessor. Jon started his career outside of the live event and...

Jon Katz is the COO of Logitix, formerly Dynasty Sports & Entertainment and AutoProcessor. Jon started his career outside of the live event and ticketing space, having first worked at Deloitte in their consulting practice. From there, Jon made the move to the ticketing industry, where he joined the Charm City Tickets team of two. Jon has over ten years of experience in live events and ticketing and helped transform Charm City Tickets into the industry-leading Dynasty Sports & Entertainment, now known as Logitix.

During his tenure, Jon was instrumental in scaling the business from three employees to more than 90 to support and proved to be invaluable in his ability to implement operational efficiencies through both processes and technologies. Today, Jon leads the Logitix team through its revenue stream operations and oversees the List (formerly AutoProcessor). Jon’s goal has always been to create a “one-stop-shop” for all your ticketing needs, from the Primary to the Secondary market, and everything in between.

Logitix works with the largest events, promoters, resellers, and rights holders in the world, providing them with comprehensive inventory management tools and services. With a proven track record and success in the live event space, Logitix is uniquely positioned to deliver the results our partners need and deserve. To that end, Logitix is rolling out four unique services aimed to provide a single solution to all participants in the live event ticketing industry.

Ticket Summit will be back in 2021, returning to Las Vegas for an August show at the Aria Resort & Casino. The annual trade show, which brings together leaders and businesses operating in ticketing and live entertainment, will run from August 15-17 at the hotel located on the Las Vegas strip.

Ticket News will be running stories in coming weeks highlighting speakers and events surrounding the trade show, which is running concurrently with the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) conference, with expectations that the combined shows will be the largest ticketing-focused trade show in history.

Reserve an all-access pass to Ticket Summit and learn more about the event by visiting TicketSummit.com