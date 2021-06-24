Ticket Summit Speakers: Ticketing Consultant J Cobb

J Cobb began his ticketing career in 1994 as a graphic designer and in 1995 he launched the industry’s first ticket broker website for...

J Cobb began his ticketing career in 1994 as a graphic designer and in 1995 he launched the industry’s first ticket broker website for Team One Tickets & Sports Tours, Inc, a company he later ended up buying. In 2013 he joined Ticket Evolution as Vice President of Partner Integration and would later oversee supply as VP of Broker Services. An Innovative Technology and Product Executive, Cobb has demonstrated success in building products and teams that increase revenue and delight customers. With a background in engineering, my involvement in the ticket resale industry has included roles in both supply and distribution.

His experience throughout all facets of the ticketing industry allows him to bring value not just to a reseller or marketplace, but also to rights holders. Most recently he was Head of Product DTI Management and he is currently looking for new opportunities in the ticket resale industry.

Ticket Summit will be back in 2021, returning to Las Vegas for an August show at the Aria Resort & Casino. The annual trade show, which brings together leaders and businesses operating in ticketing and live entertainment, will run from August 15-17 at the hotel located on the Las Vegas strip.

Ticket News will be running stories in coming weeks highlighting speakers and events surrounding the trade show, which is running concurrently with the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) conference, with expectations that the combined shows will be the largest ticketing-focused trade show in history.

